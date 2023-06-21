The ninth annual 2023 WILLCO Awards took place on Tuesday night in The Factory at Franklin's Liberty Hall.
Students from across the county were honored in 40 categories for their athletic and academic performances during the 2022-23 academic year.
Read below for each of the winners. You can watch the livestream of the ceremony here.
FALL:
Girls Cross Country:
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Boys Cross Country:
Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood
Football, Defense:
Taylor Wein, Nolensville
Football, Offense:
Colin Hurd, Page
Football, Player of the Year:
Colin Hurd, Page
Hurd is the first-ever player to be nominated for all three football categories in their career.
Girls Golf:
Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin
Boys Golf:
Michael Hake, Ravenwood
Girls Soccer:
Maddie Padelski, Nolensville
Volleyball:
Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood
WINTER:
Girls Basketball:
Braley Bushman, Page
Boys Basketball:
Jett Montgomery, Independence
Girls Bowling:
Annika Midgley, Franklin
Boys Bowling:
Brayden Didier, Franklin
Girls Wrestling:
Rylee Lent, Independence
Boys Wrestling:
Landon Desselle, Summit
Cheer:
Addison Meakin, Brentwood
Dance:
Hayden Sloan, Centennial
SPRING:
Baseball:
Ethan McElvain, Nolensville
Boys Soccer:
Cooper Bailey, Brentwood
Softball:
Rylan Smith, Nolensville
Girls Tennis:
Grace Stout, Ravenwood
Boys Tennis:
Evan Ly, Brentwood
Girls Track:
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Boys Track:
Aiden Carter, Brentwood
Flag Football:
Bella Macaso, Ravenwood
SPECIAL AWARDS:
Female Athlete of the Year:
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Male Athlete of the Year:
Ronan O’Connell, Page
Female Sports Coach of the Year:
Nathan Clapp, Page Soccer
Male Sports Coach of the Year:
Mike Purcell, Brentwood Soccer
Female Sports Team of the Year:
Page Soccer
Male Sports Team of the Year:
Brentwood Soccer
Media Student of the Year:
Anna Raye Jones, Franklin
Student Athlete of the Year:
Nate Martinez, Indepence
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award:
Miles Katawala, Centennial
Sponsor of the Year:
Copy Solutions, Inc.
Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year:
Lyla Gardner, Franklin
Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year:
Ronan O'Connell, Page
WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division I:
Brentwood
WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division II:
Page
Compass Mortgage Courage Award:
The Family of former Page student-athlete Jake Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.