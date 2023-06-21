WillcoAwards2023_-17.jpg

The ninth annual 2023 WILLCO Awards took place on Tuesday night in The Factory at Franklin's Liberty Hall. 

Students from across the county were honored in 40 categories for their athletic and academic performances during the 2022-23 academic year. 

Read below for each of the winners. You can watch the livestream of the ceremony here.

PHOTOS: 2023 Willco Awards

FALL:

Girls Cross Country:

Claire Stegall, Nolensville

Boys Cross Country:

Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood 

Football, Defense:

Taylor Wein, Nolensville 

Football, Offense:

Colin Hurd, Page

Football, Player of the Year:

Colin Hurd, Page

Hurd is the first-ever player to be nominated for all three football categories in their career. 

Girls Golf:

Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin

Boys Golf:

Michael Hake, Ravenwood

Girls Soccer:

Maddie Padelski, Nolensville

Volleyball:

Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood

WINTER:

Girls Basketball:

Braley Bushman, Page

Boys Basketball:

Jett Montgomery, Independence

Girls Bowling:

Annika Midgley, Franklin

Boys Bowling:

Brayden Didier, Franklin

Girls Wrestling:

Rylee Lent, Independence

Boys Wrestling:

Landon Desselle, Summit

Cheer:

Addison Meakin, Brentwood

Dance:

Hayden Sloan, Centennial

SPRING:

Baseball:

Ethan McElvain, Nolensville

Boys Soccer:

Cooper Bailey, Brentwood

Softball:

Rylan Smith, Nolensville

Girls Tennis:

Grace Stout, Ravenwood 

Boys Tennis:

Evan Ly, Brentwood

Girls Track:

Claire Stegall, Nolensville

Boys Track:

Aiden Carter, Brentwood

Flag Football:

Bella Macaso, Ravenwood

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Female Athlete of the Year:

Claire Stegall, Nolensville

Male Athlete of the Year:

Ronan O’Connell, Page

Female Sports Coach of the Year:

Nathan Clapp, Page Soccer

Male Sports Coach of the Year:

Mike Purcell, Brentwood Soccer

Female Sports Team of the Year:

Page Soccer 

Male Sports Team of the Year:

Brentwood Soccer

Media Student of the Year:

Anna Raye Jones, Franklin

Student Athlete of the Year:

Nate Martinez, Indepence 

John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award:

Miles Katawala, Centennial 

Sponsor of the Year:

Copy Solutions, Inc. 

Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year:

Lyla Gardner, Franklin

Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year:

Ronan O'Connell, Page

WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division I:

Brentwood

WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division II:

Page

Compass Mortgage Courage Award:

The Family of former Page student-athlete Jake Wilson