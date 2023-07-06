The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced all-state tennis teams for two classes in Division I and two classes in Division II last month for the 2023 season.
Players from the Nashville-area are noted in bold.
BOYS TENNIS
Class A
SINGLES
Tobias Mandeville, Merrol Hyde, Jr.
Ethan Porterfield, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, Jr.
Olin Johnson, Obion County, So.
Skyler Floodquist, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.
DOUBLES
Graham Mefford, Fr.-Kyrylo Hnatusko, Jr., University School-Johnson City
Nathan Britt, Sr.-Ethan Mullins, Sr., Chester County
Class AA
SINGLES
Ranjay Arul, Collierville, Sr.
Rich LaLance, Siegel, So.
Tucker Monroe, McMinn County, Sr.
Daniel Haddadin, Science Hill, Jr.
DOUBLES
Anjay Arul, Sr.-Carter Amaba, Sr., Collierville
Bayler Cupp, Sr.-John Macon, Sr., William Blount
Division II-A
SINGLES
Dany Hamze, Lausanne Collegiate, Sr.
Jack Veazey, Jackson Christian, Fr.
Kai Lam, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.
Tristan Scallion, University School of Jackson, Jr.
DOUBLES
Preston Miller, Jr.-Jack Wilkerson, Jr., University School of Jackson
Sathvik Nath, So.-Shreyas Nath, Jr., Lausanne Collegiate
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Roberto Ferrer, Memphis University School, Sr.
Hank Trondson, Ensworth School, Sr.
Andreas Sillaste, McCallie School, Sr.
Jouzas Cioladis, McCallie School, Jr.
DOUBLES
Martin Grier, Jr.-Daniel Torre, So., Montgomery Bell Academy
Gabe Getz, Jr.-Henry Imorde, So., McCallie School
GIRLS TENNIS
Class A
SINGLES
Ellison Reynoldson, Camden Central, Sr.
Mitzi Castro, Madison Academic, Sr.
Jasmine Muecke, Kingston, Jr.
Emma Schnitzer, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, So.
DOUBLES
Gracie Kelly, Sr.-Annalee Kelly, Fr., Summertown
Molly Kizer, Jr.-Shelby Bondurant, Jr, Union City
Class AA
SINGLES
Riley Cassity, Farragut, Jr.
Ensley Collins, Walker Valley, Jr.
Ellie Zolt, Siegel, So.
Ella De Jesus, Collierville, Sr.
DOUBLES
Josi Reid, Sr.-Leah McBride, Sr., Science Hill
Uma Sood, So.-Helen Smith, Jr., Central Magnet
Division II-A
SINGLES
Allie Faulkner, Christian Academy of Knoxville, So.
Shelby Franklin, Franklin Road Academy, So.
Brilee Davis, University School of Jackson, Jr.
Ava Magness, St. George’s Independent, Fr.
DOUBLES
Zoeya Khan, Sr.-Alessandra Yong, So., Lausanne Collegiate
Zainba Baba, Sr.-Madeline Craig, Jr., University School of Jackson
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Maeve Thornton, Knox Catholic, Sr.
Melanie Woodbury, Hutchison, Jr.
Helen Guerry, Baylor School, Jr.
Leah Tomichek, Brentwood Academy, Fr.
DOUBLES
Lillie Murphy, So.-Eleni Liakonis, Jr., Knox Catholic
Sloane Profitt, Fr.-Gabby Czarnecki, Sr., Baylor School
