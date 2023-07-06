EnsworthTennis2023_-4.jpg

Ensworth's Hank Trondson

 By Matt Masters

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced all-state tennis teams for two classes in Division I and two classes in Division II last month for the 2023 season.

Players from the Nashville-area are noted in bold. 

BOYS TENNIS

Class A

SINGLES

Tobias Mandeville, Merrol Hyde, Jr.

Ethan Porterfield, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, Jr.

Olin Johnson, Obion County, So.

Skyler Floodquist, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.

DOUBLES

Graham Mefford, Fr.-Kyrylo Hnatusko, Jr., University School-Johnson City

Nathan Britt, Sr.-Ethan Mullins, Sr., Chester County

Class AA

SINGLES

Ranjay Arul, Collierville, Sr.

Rich LaLance, Siegel, So.

Tucker Monroe, McMinn County, Sr.

Daniel Haddadin, Science Hill, Jr.

DOUBLES

Anjay Arul, Sr.-Carter Amaba, Sr., Collierville

Bayler Cupp, Sr.-John Macon, Sr., William Blount

Division II-A

SINGLES

Dany Hamze, Lausanne Collegiate, Sr.

Jack Veazey, Jackson Christian, Fr.

Kai Lam, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.

Tristan Scallion, University School of Jackson, Jr.

DOUBLES

Preston Miller, Jr.-Jack Wilkerson, Jr., University School of Jackson

Sathvik Nath, So.-Shreyas Nath, Jr., Lausanne Collegiate

Division II-AA

SINGLES

Roberto Ferrer, Memphis University School, Sr.

Hank Trondson, Ensworth School, Sr.

Andreas Sillaste, McCallie School, Sr.

Jouzas Cioladis, McCallie School, Jr.

DOUBLES

Martin Grier, Jr.-Daniel Torre, So., Montgomery Bell Academy

Gabe Getz, Jr.-Henry Imorde, So., McCallie School

GIRLS TENNIS

Class A

SINGLES

Ellison Reynoldson, Camden Central, Sr.

Mitzi Castro, Madison Academic, Sr.

Jasmine Muecke, Kingston, Jr.

Emma Schnitzer, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, So.

DOUBLES

Gracie Kelly, Sr.-Annalee Kelly, Fr., Summertown

Molly Kizer, Jr.-Shelby Bondurant, Jr, Union City

Class AA

SINGLES

Riley Cassity, Farragut, Jr.

Ensley Collins, Walker Valley, Jr.

Ellie Zolt, Siegel, So.

Ella De Jesus, Collierville, Sr.

DOUBLES

Josi Reid, Sr.-Leah McBride, Sr., Science Hill

Uma Sood, So.-Helen Smith, Jr., Central Magnet

Division II-A

SINGLES

Allie Faulkner, Christian Academy of Knoxville, So.

Shelby Franklin, Franklin Road Academy, So.

Brilee Davis, University School of Jackson, Jr.

Ava Magness, St. George’s Independent, Fr.

DOUBLES

Zoeya Khan, Sr.-Alessandra Yong, So., Lausanne Collegiate

Zainba Baba, Sr.-Madeline Craig, Jr., University School of Jackson

Division II-AA

SINGLES

Maeve Thornton, Knox Catholic, Sr.

Melanie Woodbury, Hutchison, Jr.

Helen Guerry, Baylor School, Jr.

Leah Tomichek, Brentwood Academy, Fr.

DOUBLES

Lillie Murphy, So.-Eleni Liakonis, Jr., Knox Catholic

Sloane Profitt, Fr.-Gabby Czarnecki, Sr., Baylor School