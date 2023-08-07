The 2023 Pan American U20 Championships took place in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico over the weekend, pitting the best under-20 North, Central, and South Americans in track and field against each other.
Two local athletes and 2023 graduates, Brentwood Academy alum Mensi Stiff and Brentwood alum Aiden Carter, won gold medals against the stiff competition.
On Friday, Stiff earned first place in the women's shot out with a toss of 16.70m or 54 feet, 9.5 inches. The throw was nearly two feet further than her TSSAA state record-breaking mark set in April and five feet beyond the second-place finisher. It was also the fourth-best throw in high school history in the Unites States.
The Ole Miss signee became the only track and field athlete in history to win three Tennessee Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year awards in June.
Carter finished the two-day decathlon event in first place after compiling 6,808 total points. He landed 60 points ahead of the second-place finisher after taking first place in the javelin and pole vault competitions.
The Oregon signee completed his high school career in May with back-to-back Class AAA state championships in the decathlon.
