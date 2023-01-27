Mensi Stiff State Capitol
Brentwood Academy track and field star Mensi Stiff was honored at the State Capitol on Thursday by Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee State Senate.

Stiff received a proclamation in the fall sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson following a spring season full of accolades, most notably All-American honors from Track and Field News

The Ole Miss signee, who is set to begin her senior outdoor season in March, earned first-place honors in the shot put, a first-ever for a Tennessee student-athlete, and fourth-place in the discus. She was the only athlete to make both lists. 

The All-American honors were given based on Stiff's stellar junior year performance in which she won a national championship in the shot put at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals with a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 and placed second in the discus throw with a state record toss of 162-10. 

Stiff also took the top first place in the shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals last March with a 52-08.75 mark, a number which also broke the indoor Tennessee record. 

At the state championship level, Stiff has won a combined six TSSAA titles in shot put and discus throughout her career. She is also the back-to-back reigning Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. 