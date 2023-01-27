Brentwood Academy track and field star Mensi Stiff was honored at the State Capitol on Thursday by Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee State Senate.
Stiff received a proclamation in the fall sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson following a spring season full of accolades, most notably All-American honors from Track and Field News.
The Ole Miss signee, who is set to begin her senior outdoor season in March, earned first-place honors in the shot put, a first-ever for a Tennessee student-athlete, and fourth-place in the discus. She was the only athlete to make both lists.
The All-American honors were given based on Stiff's stellar junior year performance in which she won a national championship in the shot put at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals with a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 and placed second in the discus throw with a state record toss of 162-10.
Stiff also took the top first place in the shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals last March with a 52-08.75 mark, a number which also broke the indoor Tennessee record.
At the state championship level, Stiff has won a combined six TSSAA titles in shot put and discus throughout her career. She is also the back-to-back reigning Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
