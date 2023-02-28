David Poile is the only general manager the Nashville Predators have ever had. So, it’s only fitting that the person replacing him is the person Poile hired as the first-ever head coach in franchise history.
The Predators announced on Sunday that Poile is stepping down as GM and president of hockey operations effective July 1, and he will be replaced by former head coach and Nashville resident Barry Trotz.
Poile will remain as part of the organization, serving as an adviser to the Predators ownership group, its business operations leadership group and the hockey operations department.
"This is a decision that is best for me personally and best for the Nashville Predators," Poile said. "For the Predators, I believe it is time for a new voice and a new direction. I am proud of the foundation we have put in place in our hockey operations, investing in and improving every area of the department. This is the right time for someone else to move our franchise forward.
"I am incredibly proud of everything the Predators organization has accomplished in my time here — all the wins, our appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and winning the Presidents' Trophy, but I am most proud of helping develop Smashville into one of the best hockey markets in the National Hockey League. And, while I will always be fiercely proud of those accomplishments, I will remain committed in my new role to help us achieve our ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”
Poile leaves with a resume and a legacy that’s second-to-none.
In his 25 seasons in Nashville, Poile built the Predators from the ground up, leading the team to 15 playoff appearances and the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016-17.
Poile was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017 after the Predators won their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy and the first of their back-to-back Central Division titles. He’s the only GM in NHL history with 1,000 or more games and 500 or more wins with two teams. He’s also the winningest GM in NHL history (1,519) — 125 more wins than Lou Lamoriello, who’s in second place.
Trotz, who compiled a 557-479-60-100 record with seven playoff appearances in 15 seasons as Predators head coach, will take over for Poile following the 2023 draft and oversee Nashville’s hockey operations department, including the coaching and scouting staffs, player procurement and development, as well as minor league affiliations and operations.
Although he has no prior GM experience, Trotz has served in an advisory role to Poile this season. The latter will remain with the franchise through the draft, which takes place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena.
"My heart has been in Nashville since that first season in 1998-99," Trotz said. "I believe our team and our fanbase has developed a relationship that is very unique in sports today, and I am excited to be returning home to the organization and the city where I held my first head coaching job in the NHL. I can't thank David enough, not only for turning over the job to me, but for teaching me so much over the past 40 years.
“I believe I am prepared to succeed as an NHL general manager, and I have David to thank for that. I will work hard as a member of David's team for the next four months, and when I become GM on July 1, I pledge to do everything I can in leading our franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup."
Added Poile: "As I prepare to move on from my day-to-day role with the Predators, I can't think of a better choice to lead us in the future than Barry Trotz. We started working together 40 years ago, and I believe he has prepared himself to become one of the league's great general managers. I don't know if anyone in the game today is more respected than Barry, and we are thrilled he has elected to become our next GM.”
