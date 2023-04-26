Belmont men's basketball made a step toward shoring up its frontcourt on Tuesday by adding North Carolina transfer Will Shaver through the portal.
The 6-10 forward played in just three games last season for the Tar Heels as a redshirt freshman, suiting up against Alabama, Virginia Tech, and The Citadel.
The Birmingham, Alabama native enrolled early at UNC, joining the program in January 2022 and joining the team on its trip to the 2022 national championship game.
"Will possesses the combination of size and skill our coaching staff loves, and that has thrived in our program's history," Belmont men's basketball head coach Casey Alexander said in a news release.
At Oak Mountain High School in Alabama, Shaver 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. He earned two all-state honors and led Oak Mountain to the 2021 7A state title.
"Will gives us offensive flexibility; allowing us to play our traditional four-out, one-in or showcase his shooting ability on the perimeter and stretch the floor. Will is hungry, driven and will make us better immediately. Now with Will and Win Miller, it is exciting to have two of the best players out of Birmingham in recent years."
Shaver joins former Ensworth star and Vanderbilt transfer Malik Dia as frontcourt additions for Belmont this offseason.
