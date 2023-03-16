2023 Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament

 Doug DeVoe/Belmont Athletics

The Belmont women's basketball team's season came to an end on Thursday night as the Bruins lost a high-scoring contest to Ball State 101-86. 

Despite shooting nearly 52 percent from the field, the Bruins (23-12) made just seven of their 22 3-pointers and went 19-28 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Destinee Wells led the team with a game-high 35 points on 11-20 shooting and 11-12 from the charity stripe. She also added a team-high five assists. 

Sophomore Tessa Miller, a Crossville native, notched 16 points (6-8 shooting), four rebounds, two blocks, and on steal. Sophomore Kilyn McGuff added 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. 

Sophomore Kendal Chessman, a Vanderbilt transfer, also had 11 points and four rebounds to give the Bruins four double-figure scorers. 

Anna Clephane paced Ball State with 31 points (12-16 shooting) to lead four double-figure scorers for the Cardinals, including Madelyn Bischoff (23), Thelma Dis Agustsdottir (20), and Marie Kiefer (10). 

The season ends a successful first campaign in the Missouri Valley Conference for Belmont, marking their third consecutive postseason appearance and sixth regular season conference titles in the last seven seasons. 