After a successful first campaign in the the Missouri Valley Conference, the Belmont women's basketball program is starting the offseason with a setback when Bruins star Destinee Wells announced on Thursday that she would be transferring to in-state powerhouse Tennessee.
The Lakeland native has been one of Belmont's most important players since arriving to campus, earning First-Team All-Conference honors in all three seasons as a Bruin.
As a freshman and sophomore, Wells helped spearhead back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and first round upsets over 5-seeds Gonzaga and Oregon. She was also named the OVC Tournament MVP in each of those seasons.
The upcoming senior averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 91 games played at Belmont. In each of the last two seasons, she was named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list.
The upcoming senior will have two years of eligibility remaining at Tennessee and will help fill a hole a guard for the Lady Vols with Jordan Horstan declaring for the WNBA draft.
