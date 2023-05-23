It's rare to find a high-level athlete solely focused on track and field at the high school level. In many cases, they split their track and field time with afternoons on the basketball court or the football field or the softball diamond.
That applies to throwers, who are often a star lineman on the football team or power hitter for the softball program, as much as it does sprinters and jumpers. Except that there are typically fewer throwers on a high school track and field team than student-athletes competing in other events.
This means throwers are often practicing alone, with just themselves, their coach, and various statistical benchmarks as motivation. But what happens when you've broken nearly every record in front of you and you are only chasing your own marks?
Enter Brentwood Academy senior Mensi Stiff. The discus and shot put star has been breaking records ever since her first meet for the Eagles. And now, with just one meet left in her high school career, there aren't many more bucket list items for her to check off at this level.
"I always stay humble and realize this isn't everything," Stiff said. "And just realizing there are other things out there for me to still improve on. Even if I'm getting state records, there's still national records, there's still national titles to get, and there's still work to be done. I don't lose sight of that."
On Tuesday, Stiff will compete in the discus and the shot put at the 2023 Division II-AA state championship meet in Murfreesboro at MTSU's Dean Hayes Stadium. Stiff has already won six state titles in those events, but she's looking to add a few more to a trophy case that is becoming more stuffed by the week.
Last season, Stiff was named to the 2022 Track and Field News All-American after earning first-place honors in the shot put, a first-ever for a Tennessee student-athlete, and fourth-place in the discus. She was the only girl to make both lists.
The honor was given based on Stiff's stellar junior-year performance in the spring in which she won a national championship in the shot put at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals with a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 and placed second in the discus throw. She also broke the state record in that event with a toss of 162-10.
The numbers she surpassed were her own, of course. After breaking 37-year-old state records by Angie Barker in both events during the 2021 season, Stiff has been chasing only her own marks.
The Ole Miss commit also took the top prize in the shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals last March with a 52-08.75 mark. That number broke the indoor Tennessee record.
Her accolades have made her the back-to-back reigning Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She will likely add a third straight honor after this season.
"I tell everybody, she's the hardest worker I've ever had," Stiff's throwing coach at Brentwood Academy Steve Wade said. "Everything that she's accomplishing right now is the old 'for every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction.' She just so happens to be a special athlete thrown into that equation."
Wade knows what he's talking about when it comes to throwers. He was a state champion in the discuss at Tyner High School in Chattanooga, and he has coached several accomplished throwers, including his son Steve Wade Jr., who won a pair of state titles at Brentwood High School and qualified for the NCAA National Championship Prelims at Louisville.
The two met when Stiff was in eighth grade, when her middle school coach made sure to point her out to Wade. They have been working together since her freshman year at BA, when she was also on the basketball team. They did not have an official track and field season that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there was a meet that took place after the school year. Stiff broke the school's discus record there. By the end of the summer, she was breaking 37-year-old Tennessee high school records less than a year into her high school track and field career. Pretty impressive for someone who, when she picked up the sport in middle school, had just one frame of reference for throwing events - Miss Trunchbull, the villainous principal from the 1996 film Matilda, who uses her skills in the shot put, hammer throw, and javelin to punish children at the school.
"I don't have to do anything to keep that motivation going," Wade said. "She's asking me when we're going to practice and when we're going to lift and what's the schedule for the week. I'm getting pushed by her. That's amazing. That's the sign of a champion."
Stiff refers to Wade as her "third parent" when discussing what he's meant to her during her high school career.
"The past four years I've spent every day with him, and I spend more time with him than I do with my family or my friends," Stiff said. "He really cares for how I do and as a person, too."
Alongside her coach, Stiff has a few other go-to options to lean on when the isolationism of her events set in.
"I'm really close to my family," Stiff said. "I'll call my dad if I've had a really bad day. Or I'll just pray. I think not being in a team atmosphere made me rely so much more on my religion and God because I don't have any teammates to lean on, which I think is a huge blessing."
So far this season, Stiff has stepped up against top competition, which bodes well for this week's state championship meet. She won both the discus and shot put at the 2023 WillCo Championships and the annual Great Eight Invitational, which pits the top high school athletes in Middle Tennessee in each event, regardless of classification, against each other.
Beyond this spring, she hopes to compete at the U20 Nationals and the U20 Pan-American Games before suiting up at Ole Miss in the fall. Ole Miss, known for having one of the best throwing programs in the country, was the first and only school Stiff visited.
And Stiff is already thinking about her next steps beyond the amateur level. She realizes that it will be tough to make a living in women's track and field at the professional level, so she's already prepared for a future where she balances a job with training. Her goal is to compete in the Diamond League, the top level for professional track and field, and to one day qualify for the Olympics.
"That's 100 percent a goal of mine," Stiff said. "I'm not going to college and that's just where I want to quit. I want to make it all the way."
