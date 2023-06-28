Brentwood Academy star Mensi Stiff was named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year for the third consecutive season on Wednesday. With the honor, she became the first player in the history of the state to win the track and field award three times.
Stiff will now be eligible for the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award, which is handed out in July.
During her senior campaign, Stiff added to her already lengthy list of accomplishments with a few more state titles and records.
At the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship meet in May, Stiff won state titles in both shot put and discus once again. Her performance helped lead the Eagles to a third-place finish in the state.
Stiff ends her Brentwood Academy career with nine total state titles — three indoor and six outdoor. In addition, she won the shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals in March after earning the outdoor shot put title at 2022 Nationals.
At the Southern Series Throwing Series, Stiff broke the Tennessee shot out record again with a toss of 53-4.75, which was the top mark among high school competitors in the nation for the 2023 season.
She also surpassed her own state record in the discuss at the Doug Hall Relays with a 165-7 mark, which ranked ninth in the nation for the season.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Stiff is a recipient of a Tennessee State Senate proclamation for athletic, academic and community service. She has maintained a 3.75 CPA in the classroom, is a published poet, and is a member of the Brentwood Academy Student Ambassador Program.
She also volunteers locally on behalf of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and at New Hope Academy.
“Mensi Stiff has built on an already strong throwing tradition among Tennessee prep athletes and elevated it to an elite national level via her state records in the discus and shot put,” Erik Boal, editor at DyeStat.com, said in a news release. “Stiff’s consistency has been remarkable, winning all but one competition the past two years, including indoor and outdoor national titles.”
This fall, Stiff will be headed to Ole Miss where she will compete on one of the best throwing teams in the nation.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.