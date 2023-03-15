Brentwood Academy's Tyler Tanner led the Eagles to the program's ninth golden ball earlier this month with a 63-52 win over Briarcrest in the DII-AA state championship. Now, the junior can add Gatorade Tennessee Boys Basketball Player of the Year to his resume.
The only other Eagle to accomplish both of these feats in the same season? NBA All Star Darius Garland in 2018. Former Indiana Pacer and Vanderbilt alum David Harrison was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2001, but BA did not win a state title that season.
This season, Tanner led Brentwood Academy to a 30-3 record with only one in-state loss. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game as the team's floor general on offense and point-of-attack on defense.
Tanner won the DII-AA state tournament MVP and was named a finalist for the DII-AA Mr. Basketball award, which was won by Webb School of Knoxville's Lukas Walls at a ceremony at MTSU's Murphy Center on Tuesday.
Tanner will return to Brentwood Academy next season to defend the state title and his individual accolades.
