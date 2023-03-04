Savannah Kirby’s last-second shot ended Brentwood’s season in tears.
Kirby’s fall-away 3-pointer from the right wing with three seconds left gave Green Hill a 36-33 win in a Class 4A Sectional at Brentwood on Saturday night.
The youthful Lady Bruins (25-7) finished one win short of the state tournament.
“I saw that ball go up, and I knew it was over,” Brentwood coach Marcel Williams said. “I thought it was going to be a layup because they kept getting us on the backside.”
Kirby hadn’t scored before her big moment came with the clock winding down.
“They were trying to get the ball to (Aubrey Blankenship) so we were trying to shade as much help, but as she kept giving it up I was trying to signal one of our girls to deny the young lady that made the shot, but it being so loud I guess she didn’t hear me,” Williams said.
Brentwood called a timeout with 2.3 seconds left and freshman Paige Morris, who injured her right ankle in the second quarter, took a desperation 3-pointer from the right wing that rimmed out at the buzzer.
Green Hill (17-16) led by two points when Brentwood sophomore guard Ella Ryan tied it up with two free throws with 56.6 seconds left.
“I think for such a young team we’ve come so far, and it’s just incredible for us to even get to this point,” said Ryan, fighting back tears. “I think overall it was just a great season.”
Brentwood’s roster includes five freshmen, six sophomores, one junior and two seniors.
Ryan scored 17 points to lead the Lady Bruins, whose last state tournament appearance was in 2020.
Kirby has scored the two biggest baskets in school history for Green Hill, a third-year program in Mt. Juliet.
She also nailed a step-back 3 with 5.8 seconds remaining to beat previously undefeated Cookeville 29-28 in the District 9-4A championship last year.
“Yes, sir, we’ve never made it to the state,” said Kirby, a senior guard. “I mean, we do have a short school history, but to make it to the state is a big deal any year you can, and I’m just grateful that I got to hit the shot and help my team go to state.”
Blankenship, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, led the Lady Hawks with 14 points.
“We’ve got five seniors, and they set out at the beginning of the year (that) they wanted to finish their year at the Glass House,” said Green Hill coach Joseph Simmons, referring to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State, site of next week’s state tournament.
“It hadn’t been pretty all year. It’s been a roller coaster, but we’re playing well at the right time. They bought in to what we want to do and they believe in each other.”
The former Goodpasture coach is in his first season at Green Hill.
Kirby displayed courage by taking a pressure shot for her only basket of the night.
“That just shows you the confidence she has in herself,” Simmons said. “She sent us packing and didn’t want to go into overtime, so she just finished it in regulation.”
Green Hill held the ball for the last shot.
“The worst thing that was going to happen was overtime, and they were face-guarding Aubrey, and so Savannah made a good read,” Simmons said. “She was able to get enough air space, and I knew when it left her hand it looked pretty and it looked like it was going in. She’s grown up a lot as a player and matured.”
Brentwood won its previous two games against Columbia and Hillsboro in overtime.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Brentwood,” Simmons said. “Good grief, they’ve given us three good games all year, and to be able to come on the road and do this in a hostile environment – Hawk Nation, all our fans showed up in full force and we needed every last one of them.”
Brentwood lost two of three to Green Hill, including a 43-39 defeat and a 60-52 win in in January.
The Lady Bruins took a 17-10 halftime lead after the Lady Hawks, playing a slow-paced game, went scoreless in the second quarter.
Brentwood built its lead to 10 early in the third quarter, but Green Hill answered with a 16-0 run.
The Lady Hawks led most of the fourth quarter, including a 33-29 advantage late.
Brentwood’s Ava Jarrett made a layup to cut the deficit to 33-31 with 1:10 left.
Green Hill’s boys (24-8) visit second-ranked Independence (30-4) in a sectional at 7 p.m. Monday.
Other Nashville-area Sectional Scores:
Class 4A:
Cookeville 63 Hillsboro 24
Bartlett 71 Dickson County 51
Bradley Central 61 Stewarts Creek 34
Blackman 59 Cleveland 29
Class 3A:
Jackson South Side 60 Murfreesboro Central 37
Class 2A:
York Institute 53 East Nashville 41
Class 1A:
Peabody 53 Middle College 49
