The boys lacrosse state championship games took place at Nolensville High School over the weekend, and all four title-winning teams were local programs.
The festivities kicked off on Friday evening when No. 6 Ensworth defeated No. 14 Ensworth 7-4 to win the Division II-A/AA crown.
Braden Streeter led the Lions with three goals as they finished 13-3 on the season. Ensworth's final record was 8-6.
In the semifinals last week, Ensworth defeated St. George's 18-2, while CPA beat No. 10 Webb 9-8.
Friday night continued with the No. 12-ranked hosts winning the DI-A championship 11-5 over No. 17 Signal Mountain. Jake Manning and Hadyn Gross led Nolensville with three goals apiece as the Knights finished 11-3 on the season.
In the semifinals, Signal Mountain defeated No. 23 Page 15-10, while Nolensville snuck by No. 22 Hillsboro 11-10.
No. 3 MBA won a top-five matchup with No. 4 McCallie 9-7 in the DII-AAA championship on Saturday morning.
Trey Woodcock paced the Big Red with three goals. MBA finishes with a 15-5 record for the year.
In the semifinals, MBA dispatched No. 7 Christian Brothers 15-5, while McCallie upset No. 1 MUS 9-8.
In the final match, No. 2 Brentwood and No. 8 Ravenwood took part in a special state championship game edition of Battle of the Woods with the Bruins coming out on top 7-3 in the DI-AA championship game.
Freshman Matthew Petterson led Brentwood with four goals as the Bruins finished 15-1 for the season. Ravenwood closes out the year 11-8.
In the semifinals, Ravenwood beat No. 20 Houston 12-3, while Brentwood knocked off No. 5 Franklin 14-8.