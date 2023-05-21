RHS v BHS State Finals Lacrosse 5-20-23-5.jpg
Photo by Deb Scally

The boys lacrosse state championship games took place at Nolensville High School over the weekend, and all four title-winning teams were local programs.

The festivities kicked off on Friday evening when No. 6 Ensworth defeated No. 14 Ensworth 7-4 to win the Division II-A/AA crown. 

Braden Streeter led the Lions with three goals as they finished 13-3 on the season. Ensworth's final record was 8-6.

In the semifinals last week, Ensworth defeated St. George's 18-2, while CPA beat No. 10 Webb 9-8. 

PHOTOS: DII-A/AA Lacrosse State Championship - CPA 7 Ensworth 4

Friday night continued with the No. 12-ranked hosts winning the DI-A championship 11-5 over No. 17 Signal Mountain. Jake Manning and Hadyn Gross led Nolensville with three goals apiece as the Knights finished 11-3 on the season.

In the semifinals, Signal Mountain defeated No. 23 Page 15-10, while Nolensville snuck by No. 22 Hillsboro 11-10. 

PHOTOS: DI-A Lacrosse State Championship - Nolensville 11 Signal Mountain 5

No. 3 MBA won a top-five matchup with No. 4 McCallie 9-7 in the DII-AAA championship on Saturday morning.

Trey Woodcock paced the Big Red with three goals. MBA finishes with a 15-5 record for the year. 

In the semifinals, MBA dispatched No. 7 Christian Brothers 15-5, while McCallie upset No. 1 MUS 9-8. 

PHOTOS: DII-AAA Lacrosse State Championship - MBA 9 McCallie 7

In the final match, No. 2 Brentwood and No. 8 Ravenwood took part in a special state championship game edition of Battle of the Woods with the Bruins coming out on top 7-3 in the DI-AA championship game. 

Freshman Matthew Petterson led Brentwood with four goals as the Bruins finished 15-1 for the season. Ravenwood closes out the year 11-8. 

In the semifinals, Ravenwood beat No. 20 Houston 12-3, while Brentwood knocked off No. 5 Franklin 14-8. 