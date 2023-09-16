Brentwood High School shut out the Summit High School Spartans 20-0 at home Friday night to remain undefeated on the season.
A stingy Bruins’ (5-0, 1-0) defense came up big again for third-year head coach Clint Finch, playing a crucial role in last week’s 17-14 win over Henry County.
The Bruins forced three turnovers, including a long interception return by safety Johnny Silvestri, which he took to the end zone, but it was called back by a penalty on the return with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. This led to a 25-yard field goal by Isaac Hayes to give the Bruins a two-score lead of 10-0 and took the sting out of the Spartan attack.
“The defense continues to play really well for us,” Finch said. “They are an above average defense, and for them to secure a shutout, late in the game, those kids deserved it.”
Reigning Williamson Health Player of the Week Gavyn Nelson paced the Bruins' offense once again. He featured heavily on the Bruins’ first drive of the game, which started thanks to an interception by Bruins defensive back Jack Zach. Nelson would finish off their first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Bruins a 7-0 lead with 2:16 left to play in the first quarter.
Finch said it was a team effort to get Nelson and fellow running back Jackson Lowe yards in the game because Summit’s stout defense kept the Bruins from doing what they wanted to in the run-pass option game by loading the box.
“The way they covered us, that wasn’t going to happen,” Finch said. “They kept six and seven guys in the box, so it was good for Gavyn, but really good for our offensive line because we we're having to move a lot of bodies of there.”
Nelson finished with 94 yards on 27 carries and the one score. Lowe added 10 carries for 34 yards. Nelson also had five catches for 81 yards.
The Brentwood passing attack also never really got going for much of the game. Wide receiver Clayton Merrill left the game early in the first quarter with an injury.
Quarterback Baylor Hayes hit on some very timely short and intermediate passes, including a nice pass to Matthew Manning on third-and-eight for a first down on his drive late in the third quarter, but not many long-distance throws. Isaac Hayes hit a 36-yard field goal on that drive to give the Bruins a 13-0 lead with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Hayes, however, did hook up with JT Gawrys on a 48-yard touchdown late in the final stanza to ultimately salt the game away.
He finished 10-12 for 190 yards and one touchdown.
Finch talked about how important getting that first region victory will be going forward in this 2023 campaign.
“It’s huge,” he said. “Being 4-0 coming into this game was nice, but we know that winning region games extends your season. If you win region games then you get to extend your season beyond game 10. So, starting off 1-0 in the region is a big step toward that. And you know that when you play a Williamson County team in a region game, it’s going to be a dogfight, and that’s exactly what we got tonight.”
Look for both these teams to be tough going forward in the region 6-6A for the rest of the season.
Both teams will face road challenges next week. Summit (1-4, 0-1) will step back outside the region but stay within Williamson County to face 5A nemesis Nolensville High School. Brentwood will travel to 6A Region 6 rival Overton High School. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.