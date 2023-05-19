The Brentwood boys soccer team maintained their unbeaten season Thursday night with a 5-1 win over Franklin in the Region 6-AAA championship match.
Senior Cooper Bailey got the scoring started early with the a goal less than five minutes into the game. Following a 30-minute lightning delay, senior Austin Kammer notched Brentwood's second goal right after play had resumed.
Freshman Aidan Wells scored an impressive goal as he was falling down to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead at halftime. Right out of the halftime break, Bailey tallied his second goal to expand Brentwood's lead to 4-0.
With 22 minutes to play, Brentwood senior goalkeeper Thomas Fields kept the shutout alive by saving a Franklin penalty kick. Less than five minutes later, Dawson Moonshower slotted home a rebound off of a penalty save to put Brentwood ahead 5-0.
Franklin got on the board with 2:42 left to play, but it wasn't enough as the Bruins earned a 5-1 win.
Brentwood, who is currently ranked fourth in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, has now won 28 consecutive games dating back to last season.
The Bruins will host Hendersonville on Saturday in the sectional round for a spot in the state tournament, while Franklin with travel to Region 5-AAA winners Station Camp.
Other postseason scores from Thursday night:
Softball:
Division II-AA:
GPS 13 Lipscomb Academy 4
Baseball:
Sectional:
Game 1: Independence 5 Mt. Juliet 2
Game 1: Centennial 4 Green Hill 0
Division II-AA:
Lipscomb Academy 11 Christian Brothers 5 (LA clinches a spot at Spring Fling)
CPA 13 Briarcrest 0; CPA 10 Briarcrest 0 (CPA clinches spot at Spring Fling)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.