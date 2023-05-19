Sophie Yount pentathlon state champion 2023
Via @wcsBHStrack on Twitter

The 2023 State Pentathlon and Decathlon meets took place this week, and several local student-athletes earned podium finishes.

Check out the top finishers from the Nashville-area and Williamson County below.

The Division I competition took place at Dean Hayes Stadium on Middle Tennessee State's campus in Murfreesboro, and Brentwood swept the boys and girls AAA champions. 

Pentathlon AAA

1 Yount, Sophie Brentwood 3561 10

2 Follmer, Maya Wilson Central 3389 8

3 Webb, Sterling Wilson Central 3214 6

5 Pitt, Julia Mt. Juliet 3011 4

6 Ruch, Eliza 12 Rockvale 2938 3

Pentathlon AA

1 Joy, Amya 11 Martin Luther King 3089 10

8 Sloan, Loren 11 Fairview 2398 1

Pentathlon A

1 Marshall, Aniyah East Nashville 2971 10

2 Shute, Aziaah East Nashville 2593 8

4 Morris, Jakayla Pearl Cohn 2362 5

Decathlon AAA

1 Carter, Aiden Brentwood 7094 10

2 Kinder, Canon Brentwood 6534 8

4 Bass, John Ravenwood 6418 5

Decathlon AA

5 Wiseman, Jason 12 Maplewood 5060 4

7 Rogers, Reggie 12 Maplewood 4850 2

Decathlon A

1 Higgins, Donavon Pearl Cohn 5645 10

4 Sims, Joshua Pearl Cohn 5471 5

The Division II-A competition took place at Franklin Road Academy and saw Griffin Frankfather win the state title at his home track.

Decathlon DII-A

1 Frankfather, Griffin FRA 6209 10

2 Davis, Justin Harding Academy 5705 8

3 Adkins, William Harding Academy 5267 6

4 Burk, Carter GCA 5250 5

5 Springer, Justice FRA 5214 4

6 Speed, Charlie FRA 5065 3

7 Jones, Ki Harding Academy 3948 2

8 DeGraff, Warren GCA 3537 1

Pentathlon DII-A

1 Jelsma, Olivia USN 3357 10

2 Baker, Brianna GCA 3143 8

3 Phelps, Laurel BGA 2947 6

4 Welch, Olivia USN 2589 5

5 Miller, Emory Harding Academy J2486 4

8 Gunnels, Charlotte FRA 2391 1

The Division II-AA competition took place at Brentwood Academy, and Nashville schools swept all three podium spots in the decathlon. 

Decathlon DII-AA

1 Fisher, Sam Lipscomb Academy 6671 10

2 Taylor, Sammy Ensworth 6315 8

3 Ezell, Garner Lipscomb Academy 6148 6

5 Perry, Jack MBA 6064 4

8 Harris, Leroy CPA 5582 1

Pentathlon DII-AA

2 Callis, Cassie Lipscomb Academy 3251 8

3 Reynolds, Sarah Harpeth Hall School 3240 6

4 Olivo, Halli CPA 3193 5

5 Hughes, Olivia Brentwood Academy 3106 4

6 Williams, Kate Brentwood Academy 3033 3

7 Paquette, Mariah Lipscomb Academy 2845 2

8 Perri, Caroline Father Ryan 2809 1