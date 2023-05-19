The 2023 State Pentathlon and Decathlon meets took place this week, and several local student-athletes earned podium finishes.
Check out the top finishers from the Nashville-area and Williamson County below.
The Division I competition took place at Dean Hayes Stadium on Middle Tennessee State's campus in Murfreesboro, and Brentwood swept the boys and girls AAA champions.
Pentathlon AAA
1 Yount, Sophie Brentwood 3561 10
2 Follmer, Maya Wilson Central 3389 8
3 Webb, Sterling Wilson Central 3214 6
5 Pitt, Julia Mt. Juliet 3011 4
6 Ruch, Eliza 12 Rockvale 2938 3
Pentathlon AA
1 Joy, Amya 11 Martin Luther King 3089 10
8 Sloan, Loren 11 Fairview 2398 1
Pentathlon A
1 Marshall, Aniyah East Nashville 2971 10
2 Shute, Aziaah East Nashville 2593 8
4 Morris, Jakayla Pearl Cohn 2362 5
Decathlon AAA
1 Carter, Aiden Brentwood 7094 10
2 Kinder, Canon Brentwood 6534 8
4 Bass, John Ravenwood 6418 5
Decathlon AA
5 Wiseman, Jason 12 Maplewood 5060 4
7 Rogers, Reggie 12 Maplewood 4850 2
Decathlon A
1 Higgins, Donavon Pearl Cohn 5645 10
4 Sims, Joshua Pearl Cohn 5471 5
The Division II-A competition took place at Franklin Road Academy and saw Griffin Frankfather win the state title at his home track.
Decathlon DII-A
1 Frankfather, Griffin FRA 6209 10
2 Davis, Justin Harding Academy 5705 8
3 Adkins, William Harding Academy 5267 6
4 Burk, Carter GCA 5250 5
5 Springer, Justice FRA 5214 4
6 Speed, Charlie FRA 5065 3
7 Jones, Ki Harding Academy 3948 2
8 DeGraff, Warren GCA 3537 1
Pentathlon DII-A
1 Jelsma, Olivia USN 3357 10
2 Baker, Brianna GCA 3143 8
3 Phelps, Laurel BGA 2947 6
4 Welch, Olivia USN 2589 5
5 Miller, Emory Harding Academy J2486 4
8 Gunnels, Charlotte FRA 2391 1
The Division II-AA competition took place at Brentwood Academy, and Nashville schools swept all three podium spots in the decathlon.
Decathlon DII-AA
1 Fisher, Sam Lipscomb Academy 6671 10
2 Taylor, Sammy Ensworth 6315 8
3 Ezell, Garner Lipscomb Academy 6148 6
5 Perry, Jack MBA 6064 4
8 Harris, Leroy CPA 5582 1
Pentathlon DII-AA
2 Callis, Cassie Lipscomb Academy 3251 8
3 Reynolds, Sarah Harpeth Hall School 3240 6
4 Olivo, Halli CPA 3193 5
5 Hughes, Olivia Brentwood Academy 3106 4
6 Williams, Kate Brentwood Academy 3033 3
7 Paquette, Mariah Lipscomb Academy 2845 2
8 Perri, Caroline Father Ryan 2809 1
