A pair of Williamson County schools have named new head baseball coaches since the conclusions of their spring seasons.
Centennial High School announced that Ian Sanders will be taking over as head coach of the baseball program on Tuesday morning.
"Coach Sanders is a compassionate educator and fierce competitor, who works tirelessly for students," CHS Principal Kevin Dyson said in a news release. "We are excited to have him as our baseball coach to embark on a new era of growth and success."
Sanders, who currently serves as a school counselor at Centennial, will be replacing Rob Baughman, who resigned following a 25-14 season and back-to-back Class 4A state tournament appearances, just the second and third Spring Fling bids in program history.
"We want to thank Coach Baughman for 20 years of commitment to the young men who have come through his program," CHS Athletic Principal Greg Glass said. "That type of commitment is rarely seen in modern times."
Baughman compiled a record of 358-247 over 20 years as the Cougars head coach. He will remain a teacher at Centennial.
In late May, Brentwood Academy announced the hiring of assistant coach Michael Brown as the school's new head baseball coach.
"I am excited about the years of experience Michael Brown brings to our baseball team," BA Athletic Director and Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews said in a news release. "He has been successful in virtually every program that he has led. He is a strong man of faith, and I am excited about the future of Eagle baseball. "
Brown previously led the Pope Prep baseball program from 2007-16, leading the Knights to four Spring Fling appearances. He was named the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year each season from 2014-16.
"I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead the Brentwood Academy Baseball program," Brown said. "The athletic tradition at BA is unparalleled in our state. Our goal is to continue that tradition by putting an excellent product on the field."
Brown has also coached at Father Ryan and North Georgia, where he won five Regional Coach of the Year awards and was named the Georgia State Coach of the Year in 1999.
Brown will be replacing Chandler Ganick, a former BA star and Lipscomb University pitcher.
