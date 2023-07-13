The Centennial High School clay target recently completed a successful 2022-23 campaign.
At the 2023 Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) State Championships, which took place at the Nashville Gun Club from June 19-24, Reese Blauvelt took second place in the men's rookie division in both Doubles Trap and Trap High Overall.
Blauvelt also finished in third place in the men's rookie division in sporting clays at the Tennessee SCTP Regional Championships and earned a pair of first-place finishes at the Claude Mays SCTP Skeet Shoot (for skeet) and at the Tennessee SCTP Windy Open Trap Shoot (for sub-junior singles trap).
Eric Goodman also earned a third-place spot at the Regional Championships in the men's Iitermediate/entry level division for men's trap.
As a team, Centennial finished first overall at the Claude Mays Skeet Shoot in the junior varsity division.
Finally, at the Tennessee Junior Olympics in April, A.J. Anderson won the gold medal for men's trap at an event sponsored by USA Shooting that took place at the Maury County Gun Club in Columbia.
