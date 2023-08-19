The Centennial High School Cougars defeated the Franklin High School Admirals 34-14 in a tough, season-opening contest worthy of the name the Battle of Franklin.
The two crosstown rivals played to a 14-14 tie entering the fourth quarter when the Cougar offense exploded for 20 unanswered points. Senior Dominic Reed led the way scoring two of his four touchdowns from the wildcat quarterback position, which gave the Admirals problems all night.
Senior running back Tanner Lee, the defending 6A Region 7 player of the year, added another to give the Cougars (1-0) and first year head coach Jamaal Stewart their first victory in a hard-fought game.
Franklin (0-1), who finished winless a year ago, struck first when junior quarterback Brewer Wilson found Jack Flynn on a short screen pass, which he took 58 yards for a touchdown on Franklin’s first play from scrimmage, giving gave the Admirals an early 6-0 lead.
Reed answered later with his first touchdown at the 5:01 mark of the first quarter, scoring from the 5-yard line. Reed gave the Cougars the lead later, 14-6, with 34 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
The next two drives ended on interceptions on consecutive plays by both teams. Centennial linebacker DJ Curl intercepted an attempted Wilson screen pass, only to have Andrew Dixon intercept Centennial quarterback Elijah Nieves on the following play.
Riley Turner would replace Nieves at quarterback in the second half.
Turnovers and penalties plagued both teams throughout the game as both teams tried to work out the kinks in the first week of the season.
Centennial had a 68-yard touchdown from Reed to Curl on a jump pass negated by a penalty with 7:48 left to play in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Franklin had a drive stay alive thanks to a roughing the kicker penalty and another pass interference penalty, which led to a second 12-yard touchdown reception for Jack Flynn and a two-point conversion by Wilson to tie the game at 14-14.
Things got a little chippy between the two rivals that are separated by only a few miles. After Reed’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter, a Franklin player was ejected following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the kickoff.
Lee then took over with a long run inside the five, which he later capped off with a touchdown with 11:07 left to play in the contest.
Later in the fourth, Reed found the end zone for the final time, after busting a long run aided by a personal foul penalty on the previous play, with a 14-yard scamper from the wildcat quarterback position.
With the win, Centennial notches its third win in a row over Franklin and its eighth overall. Franklin still leads the overall series 20-8.
Centennial, now in 5A, will go on the road but will stay in Williamson County next week to face former region foe Summit High School. The Cougars defeated the Spartans 31-14 last season.
Franklin will host Division II-AA opponent Franklin Road Academy next Friday as they search for their first win since 2021.
