The CPA defense clamped down with a second half shutout and a Rawls Patterson touchdown run with 3:50 remaining proved the game winner for Christ Presbyterian Academy in a 17-16 victory over Brentwood Academy Saturday at Carlton Platt Field.
CPA (1-0) overcame not just a lot of early mistakes but an incredible performance by Eagles quarterback George MacIntyre in pulling out the local rivalry win.
MacIntyre was nearly unstoppable for the first three quarters of the game as he completed his first 16 pass attempts and finished 21-of-28 for 168 yards, including a 19-yard strike to Shavar Young to open the scoring with 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The tide turned for CPA with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter when the Eagles fumbled on a punt return and CPA set up shop in Brentwood Academy territory.
“The kids continued to do what we have been practicing,” CPA head coach Ingle Martin said. “The biggest thing is BA has really good players. George MacIntyre is one of the best players in the country, and he is going to get his yards, and I am really proud of how the defense played in the second half. They played amazing.”
Less than three minutes later, employing a two-quarterback system for opening night, the Lions moved down the field with Hutson Chance converting a fourth-down run and, later, Braden Streeter connected with Owen Cabell on a 16-yard touchdown strike to pull with 16-10 with less than a minute left in the third.
“Braden and Hutson both did a great job tonight, we are lucky to have them,” Martin said. “Streeter had a great touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Hutson on that last drive was incredible. (Running Hutson) was part of the game plan. Give our o-line and running backs credit, and (Chance) ran well when his number was called, and both of them played really well.”
The teams traded punts throughout much of the fourth quarter.
Patterson then went to work late in the game churning out chunks of yards, which then opened some things for Chance as well. Eventually, Patterson bullied his way in from six yards out for the go-ahead score.
Still, with 3:50 to play, the Eagles had a chance to answer, but a couple of incomplete passes and a sack on third down put them behind the chains and McIntyre was intercepted on fourth down.
“I liked our effort and physicality most of the game, but we just didn’t make enough plays,” Brentwood Academy coach Jacob Gill said. “The big thing was, we had opportunities to get off the field and when you don’t, and you are playing a quality opponent, and you don’t get off the field, it makes that job tough.”
Special teams lived up to the hype on both sides. After an early missed field goal, CPA kicker Camden Holiday booted a 33-yard field goal through with 6:18 left in the second quarter.
London Bironas also made a field goal for Brentwood Academy from 20 yards out, and Tamari Hill returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score following the Holiday field goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.