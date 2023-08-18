The Father Ryan Irish got a memorable performance from quarterback JoJo Crump and used his four-touchdown passing performance to propel them to a 50-3 victory over Overton High School Friday night at Giacosa Stadium.
Father Ryan (1-0) found itself responding well to not just a 2-9 finish to the 2022 season, but more adversity on Friday when a tipped pass led to an interception caught by Overton (0-1) on just the second play from scrimmage.
Crump responded and led the Irish on four touchdown drives over the final 20 minutes of the first half.
“We have had a chip on our shoulder since we left the field in the last game last year, and we used that to help us move forward,” Crump said. “You can’t win them all without winning the first one.”
It was that kind of grit that showed Father Ryan could be a big problem for opponents in 2023.
“I was very proud of our response to that adversity early in the game because it was there,” Father Ryan coach Brian Rector said. “We should be smarter with the football in certain situations, no doubt about that. But we responded well.”
Wide receiver Jack Mills caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Crump to get the scoring started with 8:11 remaining in the first quarter.
The Irish defense was also stout, holding Overton without a first down until the second quarter. The defense even got in on the points parade when defensive lineman Henry Braeuner intercepted Overton quarterback Ian Carie and raced 15 yards to the end zone for a quick 14-0 advantage.
Mills and fellow wideout Charlie Becker caught two touchdown passes each, and it was something Crump had in mind since the end of last season during his countless summer workouts getting the timing down with Becker.
“We have been working toward this since freshman year,” Crump said. “We have had that connection since freshman year and to just be able to grow together, I can always count on him to make a play.”
Crump, a VMI commit, ended the night completing 11-of-20 passes for 157 yards, four scores and two interceptions.
Stats were unofficial at press time.
“Our kids did what we asked them to do - to execute and be intense,” Rector said. “I am really proud of their overall ability to come out and take care of business. Obviously we will have other challenges throughout the year, but tonight they did what they needed to do.”
The Irish defense held Overton to 89 yards of total offense and three points.
“The defense, I am really proud of them; they saved our butts a couple of times when we had some poor mistakes,” Crump said. “The defense held it down for us.”
The bright spot of the night for the Bobcats came from running back JaDon Stafford who rushed for 62 yards.
Father Ryan will visit Pope John Paul II in Hendersonville next Friday, while Overton will have its home opener against Hillsboro
