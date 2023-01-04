The Tennessee Titans' hopes for an AFC South title rest on a quarterback who has been on the team's roster for less than two weeks.
Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Monday that Josh Dobbs will make his second straight start on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field with a trip to the playoffs at stake.
“There was some good decision making,” Vrabel said of Dobbs’ performance. “I thought he was decisive. He did a nice job progressing through when we gave him time in and around the line of scrimmage, coming out of the huddle and just getting us into the right football play. He tried to take the opportunity, run with it and lead. I just think he gives us the best chance right now.”
In his first career start, Dobbs moved the chains more effectively than rookie Malik Willis did in any of his three starts, without the benefit of handing the ball off to Derrick Henry, whom Dobbs will have at his disposal against Jacksonville.
The University of Tennessee alum completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday’s 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys just eight days after signing to the Titans' active roster from the Detroit Lions practice squad. Dobbs also ran three times for 12 yards and was sacked just twice.
In his three starts, Willis completed 25 of 49 passes for 234 yards and three interceptions. He also added 95 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
Vrabel acknowledged the playbook may open up a bit more for Dobbs this week given the 27-year-old QB has been with the team for more than just a handful of days.
“There will be some things that we will try to add or maybe ... practiced last week that that we didn't run,” Vrabel said. “It is just going to be good to have a full week and be able to have a first and second down, a third down and red zone emphasis. That is probably where him not having been here as much, we need to dive into his knowledge of the overall red zone.”
