On Monday evening, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball awards at a ceremony at MTSU's Murphy Center in between the conclusion of the girls basketball state tournament and the start of the boys basketball state tournament.
Several local players were among the 12 winners, each of which were selected by a statewide committee of sportswriters based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Middle Tennessee winners indicated by *
Division II-A Miss Basketball
Angelica Velez, The Webb School*
Division II-AA Miss Basketball
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth*
Class 1A Miss Basketball
Blair Baugus, Wayne County
Class 2A Miss Basketball
Jada Harrison, Westview
Class 3A Miss Basketball
Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side
Class 4A Miss Basketball
Avery Treadwell, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Isaiah West, Goodpasture*
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball
Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville
Class 1A Mr. Basketball
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton
Class 2A Mr. Basketball
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville*
Class 3A Mr. Basketball
Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Miss Basketball
Jarred Hall, Lebanon*
