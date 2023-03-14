2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners
Via TSSAA

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) announced the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball awards at a ceremony at MTSU's Murphy Center in between the conclusion of the girls basketball state tournament and the start of the boys basketball state tournament.

Several local players were among the 12 winners, each of which were selected by a statewide committee of sportswriters based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Middle Tennessee winners indicated by *

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Angelica Velez, The Webb School*

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth*

Class 1A Miss Basketball

Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball

Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball

Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Avery Treadwell, Bearden

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Isaiah West, Goodpasture*

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball

Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball

Jaylen Jones, East Nashville*

Class 3A Mr. Basketball

Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Jarred Hall, Lebanon*