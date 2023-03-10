Ensworth star Jaloni Cambridge is continuing to add to her trophy cabinet.
Fresh off a second consecutive appearance in the Division II-AA state championship game, the junior has been named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Cambridge, the nation's top-ranked junior prospect, nearly led the Tigers to back-to-back "golden balls." She scored 41 points in this year's title game, but Ensworth lost to Knoxville Catholic 64-59 to finish the season 27-5.
Heading into the state tournament, the 5-foot-5 combo guard had posted averages of 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4.3 steals per game this season.
Cambridge is the two-two reigning Tennessee Miss Basketball winner for DII-AA and is expected to win a third consecutive trophy at this season's award ceremony on Monday at the Murphy Center.
Cambridge was also one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Girls Basketball National Player of the Year, and last season, she was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year.
