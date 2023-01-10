James Lawson High School announced on Monday that Brian Lilly has been hired as the inaugural head coach of the school's football program.
Lilly joins the Lightning program after serving multiple stints at Brentwood Academy. Lilly was most recently the Eagles defensive coordinator and the school's Assistant Director of Athletics and Admission. He also spent the 2020 season as the defensive coordinator of Cisco College, a junior college in Texas.
“After interviewing Coach Lilly, we landed in the rare, sweet spot with both sides extremely desirous to partner with the other. The future is truly bright for the Lightning football program," James Lawson High School Executive Principal Dr. Stephen Sheaffer said in a release.
Lilly will be taking on his first head coaching gig in what will be the Lightning's debut season. Lawson, located in Bellevue, is set to open in August 2023. It will be first new Metro Nashville Public School since 2008, and they will compete Region 6-5A alongside Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, and Page.
“Coach Lilly brings a great deal of coaching experience and leadership on and off the field," Lawson High School Athletic Director Pete Froedden said. "He understands what it takes to grow this new program to an elite level. We could not be more excited about the energy Coach Lilly will infuse into Lawson Lightning football.”
Lilly replaces Tom Moore, who resigned after of the program. During his time coaching Hillwood, Moore compiled a 10-28 record.
The following is a Q&A between Lilly and Lawson High School's media team:
“My desire is for the Lawson football team to flourish as student-athletes both in the classroom and on the field. Their education and the importance put upon it will successfully segue them into the next chapter of their lives. Great coaches are great teachers so our staff will strive to instill our core values while developing the skills, techniques, and the IQ needed for them to play at a championship level and be successful young men in life.”
What should the parents of the Lawson Lightning players see in the personal / character development of their sons?
“First and foremost, our job as men is to make sure that the next generation are even better men than we’ve ever been. We will love our players while equipping and instilling the qualities and characteristics that they will need to be successful in life as men. These are the same qualities that will serve them as sons, brothers, boyfriends, husbands, and fathers.
Football is so much bigger than X’s and O’s…we will ensure our players know we love them while holding them accountable with discipline and empathy as a family should. They will acquire the tools for success as they embark upon daily lessons to fully develop each of them and stand out above the rest.”
Coming from the Brentwood Academy facilities, what are your thoughts on the quality of the Lawson High School campus and football facilities?
“James Lawson High School will be the gold-standard of facilities in the state of Tennessee. The Metro Nashville area will be amazed when they see what all Lawson has to offer their students as this campus will be second to none in every aspect.”
What the Lawson community should expect from your teams?
“I want for every member of our program to have an insatiable passion and desire for the pursuit of greatness in life. By maintaining our core values (work hard, improve every day, be unselfish, and be the best), we will run a first-class program in everything we do. You will see our student-athletes being held to a high standard in school, during competition, and as they represent us in the community. The Lawson Lightning colors, and brand will be represented with an immense pride and respect by our student-athletes.”
“The Lawson Lightning football program wouldn’t be here today if it wasn't for people like Coach James Crawford and his dedication to leading the Bellevue Owls the last time high school football was played in the great community of Bellevue. My desire is to encourage and intrigue both the alumni of Bellevue and Hillwood to support our young men the way they were supported during their playing days. Our goal is to continually pay homage to the faithful programs, coaches, players, and loyal fans of both schools that paved the way in the past for us to have our bright future here at James Lawson High School. I cannot wait to get out in the community and meet all the faithful fans and alumni that have longed for this school.”
What is your long-term vision for the program?
“My long-term vision for the Lawson Lightning football team is to build a great foundation with the first class to walk through the hallways, so each year afterwards can be used as a building block on the road to success. From there, we will strive to rise to prominence as the “gold-standard of Tennessee” by maintaining our core values and doing everything possible to instill championship qualities in our student-athletes on the field and in life. The Lawson Lightning Football program will be a first-class program that everyone will know and respect because of how we carry ourselves and conduct business both on and off the field.”
