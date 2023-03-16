Fairview fans gave the teary-eyed Yellow Jackets a standing ovation as they left the court.
Some waved “We are Fairview” signs.
The Yellow Jackets’ first state tournament appearance ended with a furious comeback that fell just short in a 63-60 loss to Brainerd in a Class 2A quarterfinal Thursday.
“That game was a microcosm of our season,” Fairview coach Trey McCoy said. “We’ve been punched in the mouth so many times, losing Mays (McCoy), losing Jack (Estes).”
A knee injury ended Mays’ season in the District 9-2A championship. He led the team in scoring and assists at the time.
Estes was suspended for two games after an altercation with 5.5 seconds left in a sectional win at Gibson County.
“To be in this environment and be down two starters, and these guys never give up,” McCoy said. “That’s what I told them in the locker room. ‘You guys have had so many opportunities throughout the season to just tap.’ ”
But they didn’t.
Brainerd (25-7) built a 21-point lead with 4:30 left before Fairview (26-7) came storming back at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
The Yellow Jackets made a 22-4 run to narrow the gap to 59-56 with 41 seconds remaining.
“I’ve not seen that kind of comeback in that situation but maybe on one hand in my entire basketball career, so I think it’ll sink in with them one day how special what they just did was,” McCoy said. “Obviously, it didn’t go our way, but we feel like Fairview basketball is legit. I think we just proved that we’re a program, and it’s all built on these guys.”
Fairview fell one win short of the Blue Cross Basketball Championships in 2013, 2018 and 2022 before finally breaking through this season for the first time in the 66-year history of the school.
“I felt like we all had a new fire inside of us when we realized we were right there, and then it hurt really bad when the buzzer sounded and it didn’t go our way,” Yellow Jackets center Jonathan Sawyer said, his voice cracking with emotion. “But to be walking off like that and the crowd just supporting us still really helps.”
Brainerd held on for its 10th straight win, but just barely.
Nathan Dillingham led the Yellow Jackets with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
The 6-3 junior guard added seven rebounds and four assists.
He buried three 3-pointers and a free throw during the comeback.
“The only thing I’m worried about is getting me the ball when I’m like that,” a teary-eyed Dillingham said. “When I’m in that zone, I can shoot from anywhere on anyone, so, yeah, just get me the ball.”
McCoy said everybody in the building probably thought the game was over when the Panthers built a 55-34 lead.
“The biggest thing was just the energy came up and again that speaks to the heart of these kids and that team and their makeup,” McCoy said. “Every timeout, I just kept telling them you belong here. This wasn’t an accident that you got here.”
McCoy said the nerves disappeared during the comeback and the Yellow Jackets were just playing ball.
“It was get blown out or fight back, and they’re fighters,” McCoy said.
Fairview didn’t look like a team making it first state tournament appearance when it took a 16-13 lead after the first quarter, but Brainerd outscored the Yellow Jackets 35-17 during the next two quarters.
Dillingham broke his nose in the second quarter during a collision with Brainerd’s Boo Carter, who has eight SEC football offers.
There was a seven-minute delay to clean up blood on the court.
“So, obviously, when you take that kid off the court, your offensive production is going to drop, and that was a momentum changer,” McCoy said. “I felt like it took a quarter-and-a-half, two quarters to get back.”
Dillingham said he felt like a little kid getting blown 10 feet back during the collision while guarding Carter.
“We plan to be back,” McCoy said. “Something’s going right at Fairview.”
Sawyer praised previous teams for paving the way for this year’s Yellow Jackets.
“Hopefully, we did the same for teams in the future,” said Sawyer, a 6-7 senior who scored 10 points.
Fairview’s Jacob Neal, a 6-4 senior forward, grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
“After we got up 21, I think we got a little complacent,” Panthers coach Levar Brown said. “But our guys are resilient, they’re mentally tough so they were able to close the game out.”
Carter posted game highs of 10 assists and five steals.
He said the crowd got loud during Fairview’s comeback.
“No. 2, he was hitting some pretty nice shots back-to-back-to-back,” Carter said of Dillingham. “He’s pretty good.”
Carter’s final steal came with Brainerd clinging to a 61-57 lead with 18 seconds remaining.
“That was a game-changing play,” Carter said. “That middle position on the court is like safety in football, so it’s easy for me to read. So, when I saw him look deep and that man was back there, I had to sprint and get it.”
Surviving the comeback puts Brainerd in Friday’s semifinals against Alcoa (28-8).
“I shave my head for a reason,” Brown kidded about the comeback’s stress. “At this stage, the game is never over until it’s over. Although it looks stressful, these guys are built for it.”
Brown collects his players mobile phones at 10 p.m. each night before big games to keep them focused.
“I couldn’t even talk to my girlfriend,” said Carter, who transferred back to Brainerd from Chattanooga Christian recently. “I was kind of upset.”
One of his teammates said it prevents social media distractions.
“I’ve gone as far as taking away TVs,” Brown said. “We’re locking in. It’s just to make it about us, remove all distractions, so we’ll do it again tonight at 10 o’clock.”
Senior guard Dennis Lewis Jr. led four Panthers in double figures with 16 points. Joshua Hood added 13, Donivon Thomas 11 and Quintus Broadnax 10 off the bench.
Key stats: Brainerd outscored Fairview 36-12 in points in the paint, but the Yellow Jackets won the offensive board battle 12-5.
