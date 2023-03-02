Fresh off leading his team to dominant performances in the 2023 state tournaments, Father Ryan head coach Pat Simpson was named the National Prep Coach of the Year at the National Prep Wrestling Championships over the weekend.
Three Father Ryan wrestlers also placed in the tournament, which took place in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Junior Joe Calvin finished 4th in the nation in the 120 weight class, sophomore Casen Roark took 5th in the 132 weight class, and sophomore Chancery Dean placed 8th place in the 145 weight class. All three wrestlers also earned state championships in their respective weight class.
Last Month, Simpson, who has coached the Fighting Irish since 1978, led Father Ryan to the Division II-AAA duals state championship, the program's 26th state title and 22nd since Simpson took over.
“Coach Simpson has been among the nation’s most respected coaches for years,” Father Ryan athletic director Ann Mullins said in a news release,
“Over his 53-year Father Ryan career, as a wrestler, as part of the 1971 and 1974 championship teams, and over his 45-year coaching career, he has been an outstanding teacher and coach. More importantly, he has been an inspiration and a mentor to hundreds of young student-athletes over his distinguished coaching career. We are proud of Pat and congratulate him on winning this honor.”
In addition to the trio of individual state champs, 11 total Father Ryan wrestlers placed in the individual state tournament brackets.
Simpson was also named the National Coach of the Year in 2016 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
