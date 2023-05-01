In the end, there was only one way to describe the Titans’ 2023 draft class: offensive.
That’s not to suggest it was a bad haul, as the Titans’ six-player contingent received primarily positive reviews — an “A” from Pro Football Focus, “A-“ from NFL.com and an “A-“ from The Sporting News, for instance.
It’s just that, for the first time since the NFL went to seven-round drafts in 1994, the Titans made all their selections on one side of the ball: Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (first round); Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (second round); Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (third round); Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (fifth round); Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (sixth round); and UT Martin receiver Colton Dowell (seventh round).
“It honestly just dawned on me about 30 minutes ago that it was all offense,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said Saturday after the draft. “We were just playing the board and every time you came up at a pick — I guess the way it was stacked and it was ranked — your eyes went to the left [toward offensive players] and the way our board is constructed.
“Healthy conversation on every pick. Everyone that we took off the board, at wherever we took them, we felt convicted. It just so happened to be all offense but it wasn't a designed plan or anything.”
It may not have been a designed plan, but the Titans’ emphasis on offense couldn’t hurt after last year’s anemic output on that side of the ball. Tennessee finished 2022 ranked 30th in overall offensive yardage, 30th in passing yardage, 13th in run yardage and 28th in average points per game (17.5).
Here are five quick takeaways following the draft, as well as a closer look at the three players the team selected on Saturday:
Potential over past for Levis? There’s probably nothing that gets a fan base as fired up — pro or con — as a quarterback picked in an early round. Levis’ 2022 season at Kentucky was not inspiring, marked by inconsistency due — at least in part — to a poor surrounding cast and injuries. That’s why he slid straight out of the first round. But the Titans believe that in time, they can refine the high potential of the strong-armed 6-3, 229-pound quarterback. If he becomes a good starter, plenty of Titans fans will forget about the doubts they had. If not, Titans fans will be doubly upset — angry that the Titans drafted Levis, and angry the team surrendered draft capital (including potential opportunities to pick needed wide receivers) in order to grab Levis.
Still questions at wide receiver. The Titans entered the draft with one of the thinnest and least productive wide-receiver groups in the NFL, and 29 receivers were chosen before Tennessee picked Dowell in the seventh round. There’s upside to Dowell, as he has size (6-3, 215), speed (he said he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash leading up to the draft) and he fared well against higher-level defenses last season. But keep in mind that productive seventh-round selections in the NFL at any position are the exception to the rule. So the Titans will certainly continue to upgrade the wide-receiver corps via free agency, trades or undrafted free agents. Remember that the Titans traded for Julio Jones in June of 2021, for instance, though that move did not produce anywhere near the desired results.
Spears may be the main man at running back in 2024. Assuming Spears pushes his way ahead of Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut on the running back depth chart, he’ll likely play a role similar to that of Dontrell Hilliard in 2022 — giving Derrick Henry breaks and serving as a third-down back. But if Henry moves on after 2023 (the last year of his contract), Carthon made it clear he thinks the 5-10, 201-pound Spears is a three-down back. Sure, Spears had an ACL tear back in 2020 (and reportedly no longer has an ACL in his right knee), but that certainly didn’t slow him last year at Tulane, where he averaged 6.9 yards per carry — totaling 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 256 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
A sigh of relief at offensive line. The Titans’ offensive line was an injury-riddled mess for most of last season, leaving the team with a starting unit of Dennis Daley, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Jordan Roos and Nicholas Petit-Frere for the season finale. In addition, three veteran starters — left tackle Taylor Lewan, center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis — are no longer with the Titans. But the Titans continued to refortify the line in the draft, as Skoronski should be a lock to start at either left tackle or left guard. Duncan is a big, athletic prospect, even if he needs to gain strength and better his technique. The Titans had previously added likely starters Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill via free agency.
Defensive confidence. Even if it was simply a case of the Titans finding better offensive than defensive players at six straight picks, the fact the team didn’t feel urgency to bolster the defense showed Tennessee’s confidence in that side of the ball. The Titans did lose players like David Long, DeMarcus Walker and Bud Dupree during the offseason. But the defense will be bolstered by the return from injury of Harold Landry, the return to complete health of Jeffery Simmons, and the addition of free agents like Arden Key and Azeez Al-Shaair. Side note: If the Titans had any intention of trading Kevin Byard, surely they would have made drafting a safety one of their priorities.
Here's a look at the Titans' late-round picks from Saturday.
Player: Josh Whyle
Round drafted: 4th
Position: Tight end
School: Cincinnati
Ht., wt: 6-6, 248
Stats: Caught 32 passes for 326 yards (10.2 yards) and three touchdowns last season … Caught 88 passes for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career.
Background: Set the American Athletic Conference career record for touchdowns with 15, including six in 2020 and six in 2021 … Played at about 230 pounds in his first three seasons before bulking up in his final season … Had just one dropped pass last season ... Was named to The Athletic’s "Freaks List" in 2022, ranking 78th in the group highlighted for unique physical abilities. The details: A 4.65 40-yd dash, 35-1/2" vertical and broad jump of 10-31/2". He also topped 20 miles per hour on the GPS and did 16 reps at 225.
How he’ll help: Whyle’s athleticism and versatility will allow the Titans to move him around, and he’ll potentially play inline, flexed outside and as an H-back/fullback at various times. He has decent speed (4.69 40-yd dash) and should also be a special-teams contributor.
Whyle quote: “I think naturally [I’m more of a] pass-catcher just because I grew up a wide receiver and I transitioned to tight end halfway through high school. But especially this last year of college, I think I really improved inside the box in blocking and technique and footwork.”
Player: Jaelyn Duncan
Round drafted: 6th
Position: Tackle
School: Maryland
Ht., wt: 6-6, 306
Stats: Played in 42 career games, starting 39 … Has 2,630 career snaps, almost all at left tackle … Allowed seven sacks in 477 pass-block snaps last season … Took a combined 20 penalties over the past two seasons.
Background: Didn’t start playing football until he was 14 years old, when he said he was about 6-4 and 300 pounds … Gets high marks for athleticism and mobility … Is good friends with Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo, as the two played together at Maryland.
How he’ll help: Duncan offers depth at a Titans position group that has a lot of newcomers, outside of returning right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. Either first-round draft pick Peter Skoronski or free-agent signing Andre Dillard will wind up as left tackle. Duncan will battle Jamarco Jones and possibly Dillon Radunz for a spot on the depth chart.
Vrabel quote: “He has to show up and be the person that we saw and everybody in this building saw on that visit [with the Titans]. It was a special player that showed up there that day. That was one that was engaged, that had gained significant weight and looked really good, had put weight on and put strength on. That's what he has to do.
“We'll take care of everything else. We'll push him, we'll teach him, we'll coach him. But if that person shows up every day, we'll be excited to work with him.”
Player: Colton Dowell
Round drafted: 7th
Position: Wide receiver
School: UT Martin
Ht., wt: 6-3, 215
Stats: Caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards (15.5-yard average) and six touchdowns in 2022 … Totaled seven receptions for 112 yards in the Skyhawks’ 65-24 loss to the University of Tennessee last season … Topped 100 yards six times last season — against the Vols, Western Illinois, Murray State, Houston Christian and Eastern Illinois.
Background: Grew up a Titans fan in Lebanon and played at Wilson Central High School for coach Brad Dedman … Dowell said he impressed NFL teams by running a 4.40 40-yard dash and totaling 23 bench presses … Says he feels like he’s a good deep threat, thanks to his speed and size.
How he’ll help: Dowell will have a better chance than most seventh-round picks of making the roster, simply because the Titans have one of the thinnest wide-receiver rooms in the NFL … He’ll have to prove first and foremost that he can contribute on special teams … But if his size and speed translate to the NFL level, Dowell will have a legitimate chance at contributing on a team desperate for quality pass-catchers — especially ones that can stretch the field.
Carthon quote: “When he had to play Power Five competition he played well and proved well. Then when we brought him in for local day and he was amongst the other Power Five guys that we brought in here locally, he stood out and looked like a Power Five to us. It just so happened that he was at UT Martin.”
