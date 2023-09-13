Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's matchup between unbeaten Ensworth and two-time defending state champion Lipscomb Academy.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 5.
Summit at Brentwood
The Bruins (4-0) are headed into week 5 unbeaten thanks to a stout defense. Brentwood has yet to give up more than 18 points in wins over Blackman, Brentwood Academy, Hendersonville, and Henry County.
The Bruins have also seen major contributions on offense from Baylor Hayes, Trey Dorris, Clayton Merrill, Gavyn Nelson, and Matthew Manning.
Summit (1-3) enters district play with just one win against county-line rival Spring Hill in the season opener. The Spartans have lost their last two games to Blackman and Green Hill by a combined seven points.
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Battle Ground Academy
One of the most prominent private school matchups of the weekend comes on Thursday night as CPA (3-1) makes the trek to Franklin to take on BGA (2-2).
The Lions are 2-0 on the road so far this season, winning by one point at Brentwood Academy and by 29 at Pope Prep. Last week, CPA beat MBA 22-7 with Braden Streeter and LSU commit Ondre Evans linking up for a 75-yard touchdown.
BGA has struggled on the road with losses to Knoxville Webb and Davidson Academy, but the Wildcats have won both their home games (42-12 vs Maplewood and 38-21 vs Nashville Christian. Arnett Hayes Jr. was big in last week's loss to DA with seven catches for 181 yards and two scores.
Franklin at Nolensville
With one district game under each of their belts, the Admirals (0-4) and the Knights (4-0) enter their week 5 matchup on different paths.
Franklin is still looking for its first win of the season and to end an 18-game losing streak overall. Despite the record, the Admirals have looked competitive in losses to Centennial, FRA, Page, and in double overtime vs Independence.
Meanwhile, Nolensville has yet to hit a roadblock on the way to a perfect start. The Knights have scored at least 40 points in their last three wins against Antioch, McGavock, and Glencliff.
Other Notable Games:
MBA at Father Ryan
Spring Hill at Lawson
Overton at Ravenwood
Independence at Beech
Springfield at Centennial
Fairview at Cheatham County
Page at Coffee County
McCallie at Brentwood Academy
FRA at Northwest
MJCA at Nashville Christian
GCA at Clarksville Academy
Kenwood at Hillsboro
Cane Ridge at Stewarts Creek
Pearl-Cohn at Montgomery County
East Nashville at Liberty Creek
McGavock at Antioch
Hunters Lane at Henry County
Maplewood at Glencliff
St. George's at Davidson Academy
Sycamore at Stratford
Goodpasture at Pope Prep
LaVergne at Smyrna
Grundy County at PCA (Thursday)
Siegel at Hendersville
Gallatin at Warren County
Shelbyville at Wilson Central
Cookeville at Mt. Juliet
Rockvale at Riverdale
Waverly at Harpeth
Kirkwood at Dickson County
Marshall County at White House
Columbia Academy at DCA
Franklin Classical at ZCA
Huntland at Eagleville
Columbia Central at Lawrence County
Jo Byrns at East Robertson
WHH at Forrest
The Webb School at MTCS
RePublic at Friendship Christian
Green Hill at Lebanon
