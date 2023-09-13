2023_09_08 Henry County at Brentwood Football-3.jpeg
Andrew Collignon

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's matchup between unbeaten Ensworth and two-time defending state champion Lipscomb Academy

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 5. 

Summit at Brentwood

The Bruins (4-0) are headed into week 5 unbeaten thanks to a stout defense. Brentwood has yet to give up more than 18 points in wins over Blackman, Brentwood Academy, Hendersonville, and Henry County. 

The Bruins have also seen major contributions on offense from Baylor Hayes, Trey Dorris, Clayton Merrill, Gavyn Nelson, and Matthew Manning.

Summit (1-3) enters district play with just one win against county-line rival Spring Hill in the season opener. The Spartans have lost their last two games to Blackman and Green Hill by a combined seven points. 

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Battle Ground Academy 

One of the most prominent private school matchups of the weekend comes on Thursday night as CPA (3-1) makes the trek to Franklin to take on BGA (2-2). 

The Lions are 2-0 on the road so far this season, winning by one point at Brentwood Academy and by 29 at Pope Prep. Last week, CPA beat MBA 22-7 with Braden Streeter and LSU commit Ondre Evans linking up for a 75-yard touchdown.

BGA has struggled on the road with losses to Knoxville Webb and Davidson Academy, but the Wildcats have won both their home games (42-12 vs Maplewood and 38-21 vs Nashville Christian. Arnett Hayes Jr. was big in last week's loss to DA with seven catches for 181 yards and two scores. 

Franklin at Nolensville

With one district game under each of their belts, the Admirals (0-4) and the Knights (4-0) enter their week 5 matchup on different paths. 

Franklin is still looking for its first win of the season and to end an 18-game losing streak overall. Despite the record, the Admirals have looked competitive in losses to Centennial, FRA, Page, and in double overtime vs Independence.

Meanwhile, Nolensville has yet to hit a roadblock on the way to a perfect start. The Knights have scored at least 40 points in their last three wins against Antioch, McGavock, and Glencliff. 

Other Notable Games: 

MBA at Father Ryan

Spring Hill at Lawson

Overton at Ravenwood 

Independence at Beech

Springfield at Centennial 

Fairview at Cheatham County

Page at Coffee County 

McCallie at Brentwood Academy

FRA at Northwest

MJCA at Nashville Christian 

GCA at Clarksville Academy

Kenwood at Hillsboro

Cane Ridge at Stewarts Creek

Pearl-Cohn at Montgomery County

East Nashville at Liberty Creek

McGavock at Antioch 

Hunters Lane at Henry County 

Maplewood at Glencliff

St. George's at Davidson Academy 

Sycamore at Stratford 

Goodpasture at Pope Prep

LaVergne at Smyrna 

Grundy County at PCA (Thursday)

Siegel at Hendersville

Gallatin at Warren County 

Shelbyville at Wilson Central

Cookeville at Mt. Juliet

Rockvale at Riverdale

Waverly at Harpeth 

Kirkwood at Dickson County

Marshall County at White House

Columbia Academy at DCA

Franklin Classical at ZCA

Huntland at Eagleville

Columbia Central at Lawrence County

Jo Byrns at East Robertson

WHH at Forrest

The Webb School at MTCS

RePublic at Friendship Christian 

Green Hill at Lebanon