Hamilton M Masters

Believe it or not, it's once again high school football season in Tennessee!

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Saturday night's meeting between Brentwood Academy and CPA which takes place at BA and will be broadcast on MyTV30. 

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 1.

Brentwood at Blackman 

Brentwood and Blackman are also playing on MyTV30 as part of the Friday Night Rivals opening weekend triple-header. 

These two teams played each other in last season's opener, with the Bruins (8-4 in 2022) prevailing 23-14 at home. The Blaze (10-3), however, made a deeper postseason run - making it to the quarterfinals where they fell to crosstown rivals and eventual Class 6A state champions Oakland 48-23. Brentwood was defeated in the quarterfinals by Bartlett. 

Each team will use this opening weekend clash as a barometer for where their season is headed before diving into difficult region schedules. 

Franklin at Centennial 

In the most anticipated Williamson County rivalry game of week one, crosstown foes Franklin and Centennial will meet up at Centennial for the Battle of Franklin. 

In 2022, Centennial, who is welcoming in new head coach Jamaal Stewart, earned a playoff bid and finished 8-3 on the year, including a 21-14 win at Franklin.

Meanwhile, the Admirals had a tough 2022 season, going winless despite rarely being completely out of any game they played in. Franklin will be looking for its first win over Centennial since 2020. 

Cheatham County at Lawson

In one of the most unique outings of the opening weekend, James Lawson High School (formerly Hillwood High School), the first new Metro Nashville school since 2008, will be playing its inaugural game on Friday night. 

The Lightning brought in former Brentwood Academy defensive coordinator Brian Lilly as head coach. Lilly will be looking to turn around a Hillwood squad that finished 2-8 in 2022. 

Lawson will be in a tough, newly formed Region 6-5A alongside Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, and Page. This opening weekend matchup will give the team, and schools in the region, a chance to see where the new program is at in its transition. 

Other Notable Games: 

Siegel at Shelbyville Central (Thursday)

West Creek at LaVergne (Thursday)

Cane Ridge at Mt. Juliet  (Thursday)

Christian County at Franklin-Simpson

Harpeth at White House Heritage

BGA at Knoxville Webb

Rockvale at Nolensville

McGavock at Hillsboro

Smyrna at Riverdale

Lebanon at Antioch

DCA at Ezell-Harding

Station Camp at Beech

Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy

PCA at Eagleville

Fairview at East Hickman County

Independence at Oakland

Goodpasture at Evangelical 

IMG Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Hendersonville at Lawrence County

RePublic at MJCA

Ensworth at Union City

Alcoa at Ravenwood

Glencliff at Stratford

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Page at Giles County

Greenbrier at Springfield

White House at Portland

East Robertson at Liberty Creek

East Nashville at Pope Prep

Friendship Christian at Clarksville Academy

Summit at Spring Hill

Franklin Classical School at Christian Community

Wilson Central at Rossview

MTCS at Columbia Academy

Zion Christian at Freedom Cowboys

Hunters Lane at Maplewood

Overton at Father Ryan

Green Hill at Northeast

Stewarts Creek at Tullahoma

Kenwood at FRA 