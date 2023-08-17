Believe it or not, it's once again high school football season in Tennessee!
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Saturday night's meeting between Brentwood Academy and CPA which takes place at BA and will be broadcast on MyTV30.
Brentwood at Blackman
Brentwood and Blackman are also playing on MyTV30 as part of the Friday Night Rivals opening weekend triple-header.
These two teams played each other in last season's opener, with the Bruins (8-4 in 2022) prevailing 23-14 at home. The Blaze (10-3), however, made a deeper postseason run - making it to the quarterfinals where they fell to crosstown rivals and eventual Class 6A state champions Oakland 48-23. Brentwood was defeated in the quarterfinals by Bartlett.
Each team will use this opening weekend clash as a barometer for where their season is headed before diving into difficult region schedules.
Franklin at Centennial
In the most anticipated Williamson County rivalry game of week one, crosstown foes Franklin and Centennial will meet up at Centennial for the Battle of Franklin.
In 2022, Centennial, who is welcoming in new head coach Jamaal Stewart, earned a playoff bid and finished 8-3 on the year, including a 21-14 win at Franklin.
Meanwhile, the Admirals had a tough 2022 season, going winless despite rarely being completely out of any game they played in. Franklin will be looking for its first win over Centennial since 2020.
Cheatham County at Lawson
In one of the most unique outings of the opening weekend, James Lawson High School (formerly Hillwood High School), the first new Metro Nashville school since 2008, will be playing its inaugural game on Friday night.
The Lightning brought in former Brentwood Academy defensive coordinator Brian Lilly as head coach. Lilly will be looking to turn around a Hillwood squad that finished 2-8 in 2022.
Lawson will be in a tough, newly formed Region 6-5A alongside Centennial, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Nolensville, and Page. This opening weekend matchup will give the team, and schools in the region, a chance to see where the new program is at in its transition.
Other Notable Games:
Siegel at Shelbyville Central (Thursday)
West Creek at LaVergne (Thursday)
Cane Ridge at Mt. Juliet (Thursday)
Christian County at Franklin-Simpson
Harpeth at White House Heritage
BGA at Knoxville Webb
Rockvale at Nolensville
McGavock at Hillsboro
Smyrna at Riverdale
Lebanon at Antioch
DCA at Ezell-Harding
Station Camp at Beech
Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy
PCA at Eagleville
Fairview at East Hickman County
Independence at Oakland
Goodpasture at Evangelical
IMG Academy at Lipscomb Academy
Hendersonville at Lawrence County
RePublic at MJCA
Ensworth at Union City
Alcoa at Ravenwood
Glencliff at Stratford
Pearl Cohn at MBA
Page at Giles County
Greenbrier at Springfield
White House at Portland
East Robertson at Liberty Creek
East Nashville at Pope Prep
Friendship Christian at Clarksville Academy
Summit at Spring Hill
Franklin Classical School at Christian Community
Wilson Central at Rossview
MTCS at Columbia Academy
Zion Christian at Freedom Cowboys
Hunters Lane at Maplewood
Overton at Father Ryan
Green Hill at Northeast
Stewarts Creek at Tullahoma
Kenwood at FRA
