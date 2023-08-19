The 2023 high school football season officially has one Friday under its belt. Several local schools fell to powerhouse programs, while others started off the season with a win
We will update with stats once box scores have been sent out.
Let's take a look at the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 1.
Brentwood 38 Blackman 14
Oakland 34 Independence 14
Summit 40 Spring Hill 0
Alcoa 35 Ravenwood 14
IMG Academy 35 Lipscomb Academy 10
Page 35 Giles County 34
Lawson 18 Cheatham County 15
Nolensville 21 Rockvale 20
Ensworth 40 Union City 6
GCA 36 Freedom Prep 6
Davidson Academy 27 Nashville Christian 20
FRA 49 Kenwood 7
Pearl Cohn 21 MBA 14
East Hickman County 21 Fairview 14
Knoxville Webb 30 BGA 0
Hillsboro 40 McGavock 7
Siegel 55 Shelbyville Central 43 (Thursday)
LaVergne 9 West Creek 6 (Thursday)
Mt. Juliet 31 Cane Ridge 28 (Thursday)
White House Heritage 29 Harpeth 21
Riverdale 36 Smyrna 0
Lebanon 39 Antioch 28
DCA 42 Ezell-Harding 7
Beech 21 Station Camp 0
Eagleville 14 PCA 0
Goodpasture 28 Evangelical 7
Hendersonville 47 Gallatin 33
RePublic 35 MJCA 6
Stratford 38 Glencliff 19
Springfield 20 Greenbrier 10
White House 7 Portland 6
East Robertson 42 Liberty Creek 20
East Nashville 45 Pope Prep 6
Friendship Christian 46 Clarksville Academy 0
Christian Community 48 Franklin Classical School 0
Wilson Central 24 Rossview 20
MTCS 33 Columbia Academy 31
Freedom Cowboys 62 Zion Christian 24
Hunters Lane 20 Maplewood 0
Green Hill 44 Northeast 13
Stewarts Creek 21 Tullahoma 7
