David Russell

The 2023 high school football season officially has one Friday under its belt. Several local schools fell to powerhouse programs, while others started off the season with a win

We will update with stats once box scores have been sent out. 

Let's take a look at the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 1. 

Brentwood 38 Blackman 14

Oakland 34 Independence 14

Summit 40 Spring Hill 0

Alcoa 35 Ravenwood 14

IMG Academy 35 Lipscomb Academy 10

Page 35 Giles County 34

Lawson 18 Cheatham County 15

Nolensville 21 Rockvale 20 

Ensworth 40 Union City 6

GCA 36 Freedom Prep 6

Davidson Academy 27 Nashville Christian 20 

FRA 49 Kenwood 7

Pearl Cohn 21 MBA 14

East Hickman County 21 Fairview 14

Knoxville Webb 30 BGA 0

Hillsboro 40 McGavock 7

Siegel 55 Shelbyville Central 43 (Thursday)

LaVergne 9 West Creek 6 (Thursday)

Mt. Juliet 31 Cane Ridge 28 (Thursday)

White House Heritage 29 Harpeth 21

Riverdale 36 Smyrna 0

Lebanon 39 Antioch 28

DCA 42 Ezell-Harding 7

Beech 21 Station Camp 0

Eagleville 14 PCA 0

Goodpasture 28 Evangelical 7

Hendersonville 47 Gallatin 33

RePublic 35 MJCA 6

Stratford 38 Glencliff 19

Springfield 20 Greenbrier 10

White House 7 Portland 6

East Robertson 42 Liberty Creek 20

East Nashville 45 Pope Prep 6

Friendship Christian 46 Clarksville Academy 0

Christian Community 48 Franklin Classical School 0

Wilson Central 24 Rossview 20

MTCS 33 Columbia Academy 31

Freedom Cowboys 62 Zion Christian 24

Hunters Lane 20 Maplewood 0

Green Hill 44 Northeast 13

Stewarts Creek 21 Tullahoma 7