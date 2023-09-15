Week 5 of the 2023 high school football season
We have an individual recap Brentwood's 20-0 shutout of Summit.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area scores from week 5.
Christ Presbyterian Academy 41 at Battle Ground Academy 7
CPA (4-1) and BGA (2-3) got the week started off on Thursday night as the two met in Franklin for a district game. The Lions made a statement with their dominant win, putting up 41 points in the first half before giving way to a running clock in the second half.
Quarterback Braden Streeter was an efficient 6-8 for 152 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of 42-yard bombs to Ondre Evans and Leroy Harris III and a 38-yard score to Preston Patterson. Evans also caught a second touchdown, whole Josh Mayernick and Rawls Patteson added rushing scores.
CPA will host Goodpasture next week, while BGA will host Hunters Lane.
Nolensville 34 Franklin 23
The Knights (5-0) remained unbeaten thanks to a second-half comeback at home on Friday night, extending Franklin's (0-5) losing streak to 19 games.
The Admirals held a 23-20 lead over Nolensville following a high-scoring first half thanks to rushing touchdowns from Sean Gaca and Kiya Hamilton, a passing score from Brewer Wilson to Wils Jackson, and a blocked punt that went out of the end zone for a safety.
Nolensville quarterback Ty Collins had three touchdowns of his own in the first half. The senior found Oliver Bender, Zion Tamaska, and Joseph Carano.
However, it was Tamaska who played hero in the second half, rushing for a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters to propel the Knights to another win.
Next week, Nolensville will head to Franklin to face fellow 5-0 squad Centennial in a district showdown, while the Admirals will travel to district foe Summit.
Montgomery Bell Academy 24 Father Ryan 20
MBA (1-4) picked an impressive time to earn its first win of the season as the Big Red upset previously undefeated Father Ryan (3-1) on the road.
Despite heading into the matchup fresh off an upset of their own against Brentwood Academy, the Irish were unable to end MBA's streak of 27 straight wins in the rivalry.
The Big Red, runners-up for three of the last four seasons in Division II-AAA, were led by running back Brooklen Davis who scored all three MBA touchdowns in the game. The junior had 159 yards on 25 carries.
Following his seven-touchdown performance last week, Father Ryan quarterback and VMI commit JoJo Crump compiled 196 yards and a touchdown on 13-18 passing and 85 yards and two scores on the ground. His top target, Indiana commit Charlie becker, caught six passes for 134 yards and a score.
The Irish led 13-0 after one quarter, but MBA scored 17 in a row to take the lead. Father Ryan re-took the lead just before the end of the third, but the Big Red countered with a 30-yard touchdown from Davis with just under six minutes left to play.
MBA will travel to McCallie next week, and Father Ryan will head to Briarcrest.
Lipscomb Academy 24 Ensworth 10
Ensworth (4-1) also saw its unbeaten season come to an end on Friday night as Lipscomb Academy (2-3) had a major bounce-back win at home.
Mustangs quarterback Tav Shaffer earned his first win as the starter following Deuce Knight's decision to return to his hometown in Mississippi. The junior finished 12-25 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
One of Shaffer's scores was a 26-yard linkup with four-star Tennessee commit Edwin Spillman. It was the first-career offensive touchdown for Spillman, who normally plays linebacker. Kofi Boggs caught a 61-yard score, and Micah Burton added 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Vanderbilt commit Jaren Sensabaugh paced Ensworth with eight catches for 116 yards, while Micah Smith scored the Tigers only touchdown.
The Mustangs will host Christian Brothers next week, while Ensworth hosts Memphis University.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Spring Hill 27 Lawson 14
Ravenwood 49 Overton 7
Independence 28 Beech 7
Centennial 35 Springfield 0
Fairview 28 Cheatham County 21
Page 28 Coffee County 0
McCallie 29 Brentwood Academy 15 (on ESPNU's High School Showcase)
FRA 55 Northwest 7
Nashville Christian 55 MJCA 0
GCA 36 Clarksville Academy 0
Hillsboro 42 Kenwood 14
Stewarts Creek 28 Cane Ridge 13
Pearl-Cohn 61 Montgomery Central 0
East Nashville 27 Liberty Creek 13
Antioch 28 McGavock 12
Henry County 63 Hunters Lane 12
Glencliff 37 Maplewood 28
Davidson Academy 50 St. George's 7
Stratford 42 Sycamore 14
Pope Prep 41 Goodpasture 14
Smyrna 16 LaVergne 0
PCA 20 Grundy County 14 (Thursday)
Hendersonville 28 Siegel 21
Gallatin 56 Warren County 7
Shelbyville 42 Wilson Central 8
Mt. Juliet 38 Cookeville 14
Riverdale 41 Rockvale 6
Waverly 22 Harpeth 21
Dickson County 42 Kirkwood 12
Marshall County 53 White House 14
Columbia Academy 42 DCA 30
Eagleville 35 Huntland 0
Columbia 31 Lawrence County 0
East Robertson 49 Jo Byrns 12
Forrest 47 WHH 21
MTCS 56 The Webb School 6
Friendship Christian 56 RePublic 8
Green Hill 31 Lebanon 21
Oakland 42 Blackman 7
Station Camp 26 Greenbrier 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.