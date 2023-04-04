Vanderbilt men's basketball has lost another player to the transfer portal, this time to a fellow Nashville squad. Former Ensworth star Malik Dia is headed to Belmont after spending his freshman season with the Commodores.
The four-star recruit played in 20 games for the Black and Gold last season, averaging 2.5 points in 8.5 minutes per contest. He was projected to be a reserve forward for Vanderbilt next season.
The Murfreesboro native will be help shore up a Bruins frontcourt that lost 6-9 starter Even Brauns to Iowa through the transfer portal. Dia, also 6-9, is now the fifth Commodore to enter the transfer portal following the program's best season in over a decade. He joins Jordan Wright, Myles Stute, guards Noah Shelby and Trey Thomas in exiting the program.
At Ensworth, Dia averaged 22.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as a senior, earning all-state honors for the second consecutive season. He was the leading scorer and named MVP of the Division II-AA Middle Region.
During his high school career, Rivals had Dia ranked as the number five recruit in the state of Tennessee and the 28th-best power forward in the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.