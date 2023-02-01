Ex-Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing will be spending the next 48 hours in a Williamson County jail cell as part of his sentence for his DUI arrest on Nov. 18, a county official confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Downing turned himself in on Tuesday morning and will remain behind bars until Thursday morning. It is unclear what plea he entered for his charges, which include driving under the influence and speeding.
The 42-year-old Downing was arrested at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 following the Titans 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”
According to the arrest report, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer noticed Downing’s car traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 65 near the Moores Lane exit. Downing showed “obvious signs of impairment” after being stopped by authorities.
Downing never faced any discipline from the Titans following the incident. He was, however, fired after the season ended. Should another team hire Downing in 2023, he could still face a possible three-game suspension for a first-time DUI offense, per the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.