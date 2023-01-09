A number of local high school products are set to play in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and TCU.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (14-0) are set to take on the Horned Frogs (13-1) at 6:30 p.m. in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with the national championship trophy on the line.
Of the six Nashville-area alumni on the two rosters in the title game, Franklin Road Academy alum Tymon Mitchell finds himself in the most interesting position.
The TCU defensive lineman has suited up in all 14 games for the Horned Frogs, totaling 19 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery. But last season, Mitchell played in five games for the national championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs. Monday will be his first chance to play against his former team.
At FRA, Mitchell was twice named the Division II-AA Middle Region Defensive Player of the Year, earned all-state honors, led the Panthers to the state semifinals, and finished third in the 2018 state wrestling championship in the 285-pound weight class.
Other local Horned Frogs include freshman receiver Colton Dobson, a Nolensville alum, and sophomore safety D'Arco Perkins-McAllister, a Stratford product.
Dobson was an all-state defensive back as a senior for the Knights, while Perkins-McAllister, who has played 10 games for TCU in each of the last two seasons, was the No. 11-ranked overall player out of Tennessee as a senior.
The opposite sideline will feature sophomore receiver Adonai Mitchell, a Cane Ridge alum. For his career, Mitchell has caught 37 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns.
After missing nine games due to injury this season, the Texas native has come on strong when it mattered, tossing a two-point conversion in Georgia's SEC Championship game win over LSU and catching the game-winning touchdown in the Bulldogs' 42-41 win over Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.
Joining Mitchell on the Georgia roster are Hillsboro alum Jacob Hood and Lebanon product Zion Logue. Hood, a freshman offensive lineman, was the fifth-ranked prospect in Tennessee as a senior.
Logue, a junior defensive lineman, has compiled 35 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 36 games. Logue helped lead Lebanon to its first winning record in 10 seasons in 2016.
Georgia's semifinal opponent, Ohio State, also featured a pair of local products in tight ends Mitch Rossi and Zak Herbstreit. Rossi, a Franklin alum, has played in 45 games for the Buckeyes over five seasons. He was named the Region 3-6A offensive most valuable player and all-state as a senior. Herbstreit, the son of ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, was an all-region tight end at MBA.
TCU defeated Michigan 51-45 in their CFP semifinal, and the Wolverines roster included a trio of former Ravenwood stars.
Sophomore linebacker Junior Colson has been a standout for Michigan this season, garnering All-Big Ten honors after recording a team-high 101 tackles and adding six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass defensed. At Ravenwood, Colson was named an All-American and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award presented to the nation’s top high school linebacker.
Colson is joined by freshman defensive back Myles Pollard and fellow sophomore linebacker Trevor Andrews. Andrews was named all-state as a quarterback and receiver as a senior, while Pollard was all-region.
