Former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Dobbs won’t be an option at quarterback for the Titans in 2023 after all.
After capably starting the final two games of the season in place of struggling rookie Malik Willis and injured veteran Ryan Tannehill, Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.
In his two starts with the Titans, the only two starts of his career, Dobbs completed 40 of 68 passes for 411 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He started his first game shortly after signing to the team’s active roster.
At the end of the season, Dobbs said he "would love to come back" to the Titans.
DB depth
The Titans announced Monday that the organization is signing Sean Murphy-Bunting, former cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a one-year deal. The Bucs drafted Murphy-Bunting, a Central Michigan product, in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Pro Football Focus rated Murphy-Bunting as the ninth-best available free agent cornerback this offseason.
In his four years in Tampa, the defensive back started 36 games and tallied 188 tackles and six interceptions.
The Titans fired secondary coach Anthony Midget after the 2022 season, after the team had the worst pass defense in the NFL. Chris Harris, formerly of the Washington Commanders, was brought in to coach cornerbacks and to serve as defensive passing game coordinator.
The Titans now have cornerbacks Murphy-Bunting, Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Caleb Farley and Tre Avery on the roster. The oldest, Avery, is just 26 years old.
On the way out?
Veteran tight end Austin Hooper, who spent the 2022 season with the Titans, is expected to visit with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
Hooper split targets with rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo but still caught 41 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout his seven-year career, which has included stops with the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, Hooper has nearly 3,500 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.
