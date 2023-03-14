Athletic director Ricky Jones got choked up last week when Fairview earned its first appearance in the state basketball tournament, ending a 66-year wait.
West Williamson High School opened in 1956 before changing its name to Fairview in the early ’60s.
“Being a Fairview boy and a Williamson County commissioner who represents this area, I’m black and yellow all the way through,” said Jones, a 1972 Fairview graduate who has taught at the school since 1976.
One of his students in the mid-90s was Trey McCoy, who is now the boys basketball coach.
“It’s sort of like a proud granddaddy to see those people that I’ve taught have the success they’ve had,” Jones said.
Making it to the Blue Cross Basketball Championships is a big deal for Fairview, a small town of 9,357.
The Yellow Jackets (26-6) punched their ticket with a 59-51 win at Gibson County (21-10) in a Class 2A Sectional last week.
Fairview will face Brainerd (24-7) in a state quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
“It’s something we talk about every year,” McCoy said. “It’s the goal at the beginning of the year in June and it has been with all six teams I’ve had.”
McCoy’s teams have come close to making it to state twice before.
Last year, Fairview finished one win short after a 47-37 loss at Milan in the sectional.
“We actually had the lead in the fourth quarter,” McCoy said. “Milan went on to be the AA runner-up, so it was kind of bittersweet because it made us feel like if we could have got past that hump we probably could have won a couple games and maybe even pushed East Nashville.”
In McCoy’s first season in 2018, Fairview also fell one win short after a 69-60 sectional loss in overtime at Stratford.
“There were a lot of firsts that year,” McCoy said. “We made it to the regional championship for the first time ever, won a region game for the first time ever, won district for the first time in 30 years and also became the first sectional team.”
McCoy’s 28-3 team in 2018-19 boasted five players who would get college offers, but Murfreesboro Central Magnet upset them in the first round of the Region 6-AA Tournament.
But this year’s team is different – the real McCoy, pardon the bad pun.
Fairview made school history despite the loss of two key players late in the season: point guard Mays McCoy and senior guard Jack Estes.
McCoy aggravated a knee injury during a win over Cheatham County in the District 9-2A championship on Feb. 18.
Mays, McCoy’s eldest son, was leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring (17 points per game) and assists (4 per game).
“The boys are playing for him and each other,” McCoy said of Mays. “He’s doing his best to be a good assistant coach and teammate on the sideline. This group really loves each other.”
Estes (9 ppg in the postseason) was suspended for two games after an altercation with 5.5 seconds left in the victory over Gibson County.
Gibson County’s Sedric Leke was issued two straight technical fouls after pushing Estes twice. Both players were ejected. Fairview lost an appeal with the TSSAA.
The Yellow Jackets rebounded from a 61-41 loss to Giles County in the Region 5-2A Championship to win the sectional two hours away in West Tennessee.
“They weren’t deterred at all,” McCoy said. “The message after the loss was, ‘We’re not done.’”
Fairview’s Nathan Dillingham, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, is averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
“He was 12-of-12 down the stretch after hitting free throws and absolutely iced the game at Gibson County,” McCoy said. “If he didn’t shoot that well from the free throw line, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
Dillingham hit over 20 consecutive foul shots at the beginning of the season before hitting a rough patch. He’s regained his touch, burying 16 straight free throws.
The Yellow Jackets’ bond dates back to grade school playgrounds.
“We’ve been playing with each other since we were 5 or 6 years old,” Dillingham said. “Especially when Mays went down, we all decided to put it into another gear.”
The shorthanded Yellow Jackets will need that extra gear against Brainerd, which is making its 19th state tournament appearance, including three championships and three runner-up finishes.
“They’re very athletic,” Dillingham said. “They push the ball well, they defend pretty well, they jump a lot of passes, they get up in your grill.”
Fairview’s Jonathan Sawyer, a 6-7 senior forward, is averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds per game.
The Yellow Jackets celebrated their long-awaited state tournament berth by cutting down the nets in front of fans at Fairview after their sectional win.
“Oh, it’s huge,” Sawyer said. “We were at practice earlier today (Monday) and even our football coach (Chris Hughes), he popped in for a second and told us just how big of a deal it was and how the whole town is behind us.”
The Yellow Jackets set the tone early, winning their first 10 games.
“Offensively, I think this is the best shooting team I’ve ever had,” McCoy said. “At the end of the (regular) season, I had four players shooting over 40% from 3 with two more just under 40%.”
Fairview’s second loss was at Independence (31-4), which is headed for the Class 4A Tournament on Wednesday.
“They do a great job of sharing the ball and they have a lot of guys that can score,” Indy coach Mark Wilkins said. “That’s why they are where they are. They’re tough defensively, they’re physically tough.”
Fairview beat Independence 73-69 last season en route to a 23-8 finish.
“Coach McCoy gets them to believe they can beat anybody in the state at any level, and that goes pretty far for them,” Wilkins said. “They approach every game that way.”
Fairview’s only district titles were in 1961, 1962 and 1991 before winning five of the last six.
For much of its history, Fairview was a stepping-stone for coaches, but McCoy and assistant Chad Embry are both former players, so that makes them more invested in the community.
“I’ve watched these kids grow up,” McCoy said. “It’s pretty special. It’s a moment in time that won’t be the same no matter what Fairview basketball does in the future.”
