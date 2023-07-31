Thankful as he was at being honored Monday for becoming the first Tennessean to win the Indianapolis 500 earlier this season, IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden also delivered a clear message:
The IndyCar Series season is not over yet.
In fact, Newgarden, a Hendersonville native, would like nothing more than to thrill his fans on Sunday by winning the Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville.
That would mean a nice boost in the IndyCar standings for Newgarden, who goes into this weekend in second place with 397 points, trailing leader Alex Palou (477) by 80 points. There are five races left in the 2023 season, with a total of 270 points up for grabs.
“The year is not done,” said Newgarden, moments after state representatives declared Monday as Josef Newgarden Day, in honor of the Team Penske driver’s win at Indianapolis just over two months ago.
“I don’t want to celebrate too much, as much of a tremendous honor as this is. I’m excited for the race this weekend, Music City Grand Prix. I’d love to win here on my home turf in Nashville.”
The 32-year-old Newgarden has won four races this season, one shy of tying the career mark he set last season.
He’s also riding a hot streak, as Newgarden finished first in a pair of races July 21-22 at Iowa Speedway.
Those victories came on an oval track, meaning Newgarden joined four-time Indy 500 winners A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as the only drivers to win five consecutive oval races in the IndyCar series. Newgarden’s streak at oval tracks began last August at World Wide Technology Raceway in Missouri.
But Newgarden will face a more significant challenge in Nashville, which features a downtown, street-circuit design. It’s an 80-lap, 168-mile event, with racers flying through a course that features 11 turns and a long straightaway stretch across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Cumberland River.
Newgarden finished 10th in the 2021 Music City Grand Prix, sixth in 2022.
It would be hard to imagine anything will top winning that first Indianapolis 500 for Newgarden, who claimed victory in his 12th attempt by edging Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson on the final lap of the race.
“Everyone just kept asking me why I haven’t won this race,” Newgarden said at the time. “They looked at you like you’re a failure if you don’t win it. I wanted to win it so bad. I knew we could. I knew we were capable. It’s a huge team effort, as everybody knows. I’m so glad to be here.”
But winning in his home state, not far from where he grew up racing go-karts, might just give the Indy 500 memory a run for its money.
“I dreamed of driving race cars, but never thought I would reach this point,” Newgarden said. “And to have the opportunities I’ve had, it’s just been tremendous.”
