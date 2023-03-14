Arnez Anderson was feeling it and so were his teammates.
The Hillsboro guard scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 65-39 rout of Sevier County in a Class 4A quarterfinal Tuesday night.
“He’s got it in him to do that and always has,” Burros coach Rodney Thweatt said. “He has a way of getting hot quick. As long as he stays aggressive, it’s good for us. We need that punch.”
Hillsboro (28-4) will face Memphis Overton (31-11) in a 10.am. semifinal Friday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center at the Blue Cross Basketball Championships.
“Like T said, he lets me know all the time, stay aggressive,” Anderson said. “That’s all I can really say.”
Hillsboro hit 55% of its shots from the floor, including 9-of-20 from 3-point range.
Tre Johnson and Tyren Fisher added 10 points each for the Burros, who never trailed.
“That team tonight, they shot 45% from the 3-point line. That generally doesn’t happen in the Glass House down here on your first night,” Sevier County coach Ken Wright said. “That’s a tribute to them. They were 12-of-13 from the free throw line. I mean, they made the shots.”
Hillsboro’s defense hounded Sevier County (17-15), holding it to 31% from the floor, including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc.
The Burros outscored the Smoky Bears 18-6 in points off turnovers.
“We come from an area where they call a lot of hand checks and obviously, they let them play physical,” Wright said. “We start three freshmen and a sophomore, and it just takes time to get strong, and we know we’ve got to get in the weight room.”
Hillsboro earned its first state tournament win since 2005.
The Burros were headed to Murfreesboro in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“That was an awful feeling and with (JP Pegues) taking Furman to the NCAA Tournament the same year we were able to go back three years later – that’s a hell of a story,” Thweatt said. “I was talking to him on text the other night about him getting to taste a bigger floor now, and he’s excited about it and he’s excited about this group. They’re connected, no doubt about it.”
Pegues, a former Hillsboro guard, averaged 21 points in the Southern Conference Tournament.
Thweatt said Hillsboro was “devastated” about missing the 2020 tournament, but they stayed with the process and kept grinding.
Caden Herron, paralyzed in an August auto accident, cheered the Burros on from his wheelchair on the bench. He was Hillsboro’s leading scorer last season.
“To overcome that – because he was our guy, absolutely, all the way through – the way they came together,” Thweatt said. “They didn’t ignore their love for him, but they ignored the disadvantages there would be without him.”
Hillsboro senior Malachi Tate was on crutches after breaking his foot in practice two weeks ago.
“Right now, Tre is the only senior that’s really playing for us, so we lost two big leaders,” Thweatt said. “So I’m proud of what these kids have been able to do because they had to change roles on the fly.”
The Burros were locked in on defense against the Smoky Bears.
Anderson said Hillsboro tried to make it hard on the Sevier County guards the whole game.
“Just shut them out because there’s a certain point you can tell where they’re done,” Hillsboro guard Cortez Graham-Howard said.
Fisher said Thweatt emphasizes getting three consecutive stops on defense.
“In the second half, they’re going to lay down, so if we get three (stops) they’re done,” said Fisher, a 6-4 forward who grabbed 10 rebounds.
Thweatt said his team copied some Division I programs with the three stops approach.
“That’s kind of been our motto all year,” Thweatt said. “It helps us because we’re able to get some easy baskets off of it and we get more energy from it. It gives us that ability to stay in the moment and not be worried about the scoreboard.”
Hillsboro played Overton at the BCAT Tournament in Memphis last summer.
“They’re tough,” Thweatt said. “We’re going to have to get back, rebound better, take care of the ball better.”
The Burros must contain Memphis Overton’s Jordan Frison (27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), 6-7 Jailen Hardaway (23 points, 9-9 field goals, nine rebounds) and Xavier Alexander (16 points, four 3s), who each enjoyed big games in a quarterfinal win over McMinn County.
Sophomore guard Reed Ownby led Sevier County with 14 points, and senior guard Caleb Tarwater added 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Burros’ bench outscored the Smoky Bears 17-8 and Hillsboro won the rebound battle 32-20.
Sevier County fell to 6-8 in late December before storming to its fifth state tournament appearance.
The Smoky Bears slipped to 0-5 in the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.