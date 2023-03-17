The first big March Madness moment of 2023 came from a Nashville native.
Hillsboro alum JP Pegues hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left during 13-seed Furman's 68-67 upset of 4-seed Virginia.
The sophomore finished with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal, but the big bucket was his only made shot from behind the line. In fact, Pegues had missed 15 consecutive 3-pointers prior to hitting the game-winner.
For the season, Pegues has averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while starting all 35 contests for Furman, which is the alma mater of Nashville SC star Walker Zimmerman.
The Paladins will now take on San Diego State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
It has been a good week for Hillsboro basketball overall, as the boys team beat Blackman 65-39 in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Burros will face Memphis Overton in the semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m.
In other local NCAA Tournament news, Cane Ridge alum Brandon Miller was scoreless as 1-seed Alabama won 96-75 over 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The freshman phenom did have five rebounds and three assists. The Crimson Tide advance to Saturday's second round, where they will take on Maryland.
In a First Four matchup on Wednesday night, brothers and Nashville natives Devan Cambridge and Ensworth alum Desmond Cambridge Jr. combined for 32 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 11-seed Arizona State's 98-73 rout of 11-seed Nevada.
The Sun Devils will face 6-seed TCU in the first round on Friday at 6:05 p.m.
