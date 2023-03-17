Jordan Frison and Jailen Hardaway almost single-handedly ended Hillsboro’s season.
Frison erupted for 36 points and Hardaway added 20 in Hillsboro’s 71-61 loss to Memphis Overton in a Class 4A semifinal Friday morning.
The seniors accounted for 79% of the Wolverines’ offense.
Frison, the scoring leader from basketball-rich Memphis, hit 10-of-21 from the floor, including three 3-pointers and 13-of-14 from the free throw line.
“Our defense was designed to stop him, and we just didn’t get the job done,” Burros coach Rodney Thweatt said. “We’ve been an OK defensive team all year, but not a great one and it came back to haunt us (today). We were supposed to have three people looking at him at all times.”
Thweatt praised Frison for having a high IQ and motor, being shifty, and starting and stopping quickly.
“He just willed them to that win,” Thweatt said. “He’s one of those guys.”
Hillsboro (28-5) hit five 3-pointers in the first six minutes to take a 21-17 lead after the first quarter, but went 2-of-16 from beyond the arc the rest of the way.
Overton (32-11) outscored Hillsboro 54-40 during the last three quarters.
“I think we were trying to be aggressive, but I guess they did a great job of taking charges,” Thweatt said. “I’ve never seen that many charges taken in my life. It takes a lot of aggressiveness out of your team.”
Overton shot 56% from the floor while Hillsboro struggled at 39%.
“I always thought there was one more step for this team to make, and we just didn’t make it this year,” Thweatt said. “In order to be great, you’ve got to have a massive amount of toughness, and I don’t think that this team developed that over the course of the year.”
Overton avenged a four-point, summer-league loss to Hillsboro.
“I felt like we were sliding by all year,” Thweatt said. “The two seniors who were hurt (Caden Herron, Malachi Tate) were an embodiment of what the program stands for and these guys are just figuring that out, and I think this will do a lot to push the narrative of what we have to be.”
Herron was paralyzed in an August auto accident, and Tate broke his foot two weeks ago.
The Burros watched former Hillsboro guard JP Pegues hit a last-second 3-pointer for Furman in an upset win over Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
“We just went crazy, so we thought this was going to continue the Burro weekend,” Thweatt said. “But what a hell of a shot, hell of a winner, hell of a leader. A guy that’s still embodying some of the principles and things that it means to be a Hillsboro Burro.”
Pegues texted Thweatt that, “I’m built for this, coach.”
“I was telling my brother that he hasn’t missed a game-winner for me since his ninth-grade year,” Thweatt said. “So I told them when we were at the restaurant, I said if he gets this ball he’s gonna hit it. And sure enough…”
Pegues hit a similar last-second 3 to beat Northeast in a 2020 sectional.
“His freshman year, the first time I started him at Lipscomb, he hit a game-winner,” Thweatt said. “Ice in his veins. Period. He just hates to lose.”
Arnez Anderson led the Burros with 20 points, Trey Johnson added 18 and Xavier Washington scored 10. Tyren Fisher fouled out.
“Tyren picks up his fourth on an NBA 3-point shot and you just don’t recover from stuff like that,” Thweatt said. “That was a big swing.”
Overton outscored Hillsboro 38-18 in points in the paint.
Frison carried the Wolverines, who are making their first state tournament appearance since 1963 when John F. Kennedy was president.
“We’re just riding along in his Cadillac,” Overton coach Shelvie Rose kidded. “We’re going to ride him until the wheels fall off.”
Not winning Mr. Basketball motivated Frison, who was a finalist. Lebanon’s Jarred Hall won the award Monday.
“As soon as they said his name, that’s when I knew,” Frison said of his motivation.
Overton will face Independence (33-4) in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Basketball Championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re a performing arts school so I’m not going to lie, it’s kind of hard getting those students to get pumped up for a basketball game,” Rose said. “I mean, sometimes we’re having a basketball game, but they got a darn dance recital or a music recital going on.”
Rose told his players there might be a small turnout Saturday, but the Overton students will be watching the game somewhere.
Independence’s semifinal win over Memphis East prevented a fifth meeting between Overton and the Mustangs.
Hardaway is a distant cousin of former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway.
“I get that question all the time,” Jailen said. “ ‘You Penny’s son or nephew?’ I tell them it’s far down the line.”
Rose switched from a 1-1-3 zone defense to a man-to-man after Hillsboro’s third 3.
“They’re an unbelievable team,” Rose said. “(Thweatt) is a great coach, great guy. His assistants, I talked to them before the game. They’re really cool. My hat goes off to then for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.