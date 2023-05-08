Hillsboro logo

Hillsboro earned a historic title on Friday night by winning the inaugural Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) girls flag football championship.

A late touchdown from senior Kamil Washum was the game's only score, leading the 3-seed Burros (8-1) to a 7-0 win over 4-seed Overton to earn the first-ever MNPS girls flag football trophy. 

In the semifinals, Hillsboro dispatched 2-seed Hume-Fogg with ease, forcing a 26-0 shutout. Washum had a pair of scores in the win over the Blue Knights.

Overton knocked off top-seeded Pearl-Cohn 16-15 in triple overtime in the first semifinal. All three games took place at Hillsboro High School in Green Hills. 

Hillsboro is now the third Middle Tennessee school to win a girls flag football championship. Ravenwood won consecutive Williamson County championships, including the first-ever girls flag football title in the state, while West Creek was crowned in Montgomery County in their inaugural season. 