Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes has a reputation for developing young talent and unlocking potential, but he’s not particularly known as a master motivator.
So when the 21-18-6 Predators suffered a 5-2 blowout loss to the St. Louis Blues more than a week ago, Hynes decided to shake things up, organizing a team meeting and letting the players take the reins.
Following what several players described as an “uncomfortable but necessary” meeting in which players freely spoke their minds and aired some grievances as to why Nashville found itself in a cycle of mediocrity, the Predators have not only won three straight, but some of the underperforming team leaders have found a groove heading into the All-Star break.
“That St. Louis game looks like a blessing in disguise now,” center Matt Duchene said. “We were tired, we weren’t feeling it mentally, we come out and laid an egg, and it kind of brought things to the surface that probably [have] gone unnoticed. … It’s been a turning point for us.”
That turning point wouldn’t have happened without moments of raw honesty or a brutal assessment of why the team repeatedly gets in its own way.
Some players spoke from the heart. Others pointed out mistakes and challenged themselves and teammates to rise to the occasion. As Hynes phrased it, it was a meeting that consisted of real conversations “of substance with no fluff.”
While Hynes and the players have divulged few details about what exactly was said during their meeting, they did disclose that Ryan Johansen was perhaps the most outspoken player.
“[Johansen] had some very inspiring words; he was great,” captain Roman Josi said. “Obviously, he’s one of our leaders, he’s a great person, he really cares, he wants the team to do well, and he had some great words. I think a lot of the credit has to go to him.”
“Sometimes guys have the right thing to say at the right time,” Duchene added.
“I thought that he said some things that I think were from the heart that were very truthful that aren’t sometimes easy to say for a player to other guys,” Hynes said. “I think it’s really twofold — you can have a meeting like that, so you need a guy like [Johansen] to stand up and put himself out there. But I also think he was backed up in the meeting by other guys in the leadership group, which is important because that needs to be a pack. But also, I think from that is the action from the team, from the players themselves for each other from that meeting is really what’s the difference in the results.”
Whatever Johansen said appears to have lit a fire under his teammates.
Duchene has three goals and four points over Nashville’s three-game win streak. He had just one goal in his previous 12 games. Mikael Granlund has two goals and three points; he hadn’t scored a goal in his previous 22 games. Tanner Jeannot has two goals; he had gone 38 games without a goal. Josi notched five points; he hadn’t had a multi-point game in his last 10.
But beyond the improved individual performances, the team performance has looked miles better as well. Since their team meeting, the Predators have three wins in three games over current playoff teams. They had just 10 such wins in their first 45 games.
They’re also averaging 4.3 goals per game following the meeting after averaging a shade over 2.5 goals per game through the first 45 games.
The three-game win streak has resurrected the Predators from playoff purgatory and vaulted them to within two points of third place in the Central Division and just one point from a wild card spot in the Western Conference.
While there’s still plenty of ground to make up over the remaining 34 games, there’s no question the trajectory of the Predators season — at least for now — looks much better than it did just a handful of games ago.
“I think right now, we’re not where we want to be, but we’re right there,” Hynes said. “ … Right now, we’re in a good position, not a great position. I think that’s where the hunger wants to come.”
