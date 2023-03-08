There was a time when Jack Ward thought he would never wrestle again.
The Brentwood Academy senior just finished fifth in the state of Tennessee in the 145-pound weight class, one of six Eagles to place at the Division II individual state championships in February.
But a serious neck injury, resulting in multiple neck surgeries and over two-and-a-half years in recovery, nearly kept Ward off the mat for good.
In the summer of 2020, Ward was hanging out in the pool with some of his friends when one of them was pushed into the pool. He landed on Jack's head.
"Immediately, I knew something was wrong," Ward said.
He tried to swim back up to the surface, but his body wasn't responding. His friend had to lift him up out of the water.
"I struggled to move my fingers," Ward said. "I was finally able to stand up after a little while."
Ward, who also plays baseball and at the time was on the football team, continued to play football for a little over a month before he realized his injury was not going away.
"I didn't have any strength in my left arm. I got down to do a bench press and I started benching, and it was like 95 pounds. I tried to get it up, and I got my right arm fully up, but then this one [his left] just struggled."
Ward had x-rays and MRIs done on the afflicted areas, but the doctors were unable to find anything. Everyone assumed it was nerve-related. The weightlifting incident convinced him to get a CT scan. That was when they discovered the fractures in his neck and back. One of the discs in his neck had been "scrunched down" causing tremendous pain.
"When I would play football and I would hit people, pain would shoot down my arm."
After discovering the official source of the pain, Ward underwent his first surgery in October of 2020. The plan was to operate on the anterior of the injured area, hoping that the back section would heal itself. Of the surgeries that were to come, Ward said this recovery took the longest, lasting nearly half a year.
"I couldn't lift anything for the first two or three months. I couldn't carry a backpack to school. I couldn't carry anything that was more than five pounds. I couldn't have any physical activity."
Not only did this affect his day-to-day life, but it kept the three-sport athlete from participating in any sort of training. Football was out of the question. And wrestling, which usually starts in the winter, was off the table as well.
"After that period was up, I went back, they checked in on it, and they said everything looked good," Ward said. "I was able to lift stuff that was up to 20 pounds."
Ward started working out again, doing higher reps of lighter weights to keep from straining his back or neck. After he was finally fully cleared, he jumped into baseball season, his return to any kind of playing field since the surgery.
"I didn't think that contact sports were really a possibility, but I had assumed everything was perfectly fine, back to normal. Well, as normal as it could have been," Ward said.
"I wanted to wrestle, but I didn't think I was going to be able to."
During the baseball season, the back of Ward's neck began to feel "a little bit uncomfortable." When he would move his neck, it would pop.
"It felt like popping my finger, so it wasn't painful. I would constantly do that just to get a little bit of relief," Ward said.
Following baseball season, and before spring football practice was set to start, Ward said his mom had a "gut feeling" that he should go get another set of x-rays. As is often the case, a mom was right.
"They found out that what they thought would heal itself in the back [of his neck] just hadn't healed itself."
This time around, because the surgery was in the posterior of his neck and involved a bone graft from his pelvis, the recovery was more painful, albeit shorter.
But just a few days after the second surgery, which took place in August of 2021, Ward became very ill with a 100-plus degree fever. Their first thought was Covid. But after another doctor's visit, they discovered an infection inside of his incision.
So, right back to the hospital he went. He spent three more days there post-surgery to deal with the infection.
"That was really hard because it was just super painful," Ward said."I couldn't stand up or move without wincing."
At the end of this hospital stay, Ward had a PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) line inserted into his arm so that he could receive liquid antibiotic doses at home, which he would get twice a day for nearly a month.
After recovering from both the second surgery and the infection, Ward had already missed another football season. He was cleared halfway through the wrestling season, but, by that point, it was too late for him to get in shape in time to compete. He moved on to baseball season in the spring of 2022, with the thought that his wrestling career might be over.
After deciding to not risk further injury by playing football, Ward really began to think about wrestling again this past fall. He missed wrestling with his friends. Seeing them out on the mat inspired him to attempt a comeback.
"That was really what brought me back," Ward said. "I showed up to the first tournament, and I was just watching them as I realized I really missed it. And that I wanted to be out there."
In early December, he officially made the decision to return to wrestling. He and his coach, Darrell Travis, decided he should attempt his comeback at a duals tournament, which is when you compete as a team instead of individually.
"It was really nerve-wracking," Ward said. "He [coach Travis] had told me if there's a presentable matchup, then we'll let you wrestle it. Thankfully, it presented itself in our last match. I got out there and beforehand I was just super nervous, I was not really sure what to think of it. And then, just as soon as the whistle blew, I was ready to go and it all kind of went away."
Ward said he started to feel back to his old self during a December trip to Florida for the South Beach Duals.
"At that point, I felt more confident in my movement," Ward said. "Everything was starting to flow together instead of being choppy."
But even with the return to a sense of normalcy on the mat, a fifth-place finish at the state tournament was difficult to envision. Even if Ward had the skills and was rounding back into his peak physical shape, the mental hurdles after suffering an injury of that magnitude would be hard to overcome.
"He definitely separates himself with the mentality he has compared to other kids," Travis said. "What he lacked in the two years that he missed as far as technical skill and wrestling, he made up for it with mentality and attitude. He wasn't afraid to go for a big move if it was there. A lot of kids will wrestle very timidly, and he goes in headfirst and gives it everything he has.
"I think it also shows a level of maturity most kids don't have. You have kids that wrestle for years and they become seniors, and they still don't wrestle with the confidence that Jack wrestles with. It is truly mind-blowing."
After losing a match early in the tournament, Ward fought his way through the "blood rounds" which is the section of a wrestling tournament where it's determined if you will advance to the medal rounds. If you win, you place. If you lose, you don't.
"I think that's a time where a lot of high school kids will fold, more or less," Travis said. "They're like 'oh man, I can't get first or something bad happened to me, I'm not going to be able to battle back.' Well, his whole story is battling back. So, it was only fitting that he continued to do the same."
After multiple surgeries and nearly three years of missed time, finishing fifth at the state tournament was a moment of not only triumph, but relief for Ward.
"It felt amazing," Ward said. "I didn't really care where I placed in the tournament. I'm glad that I know I did it and that I came back all the way from that."
Ward credits his parents and his coaches for sticking with him throughout it all.
"I'd say probably my parents and then all the coaches," Ward said. "They stuck with me. Coach Travis, coach Evans, coach Tito, Jacob, they all encouraged me to come back and then to just stick it out.
"My parents really supported me the most. They never let me get down on myself if I lost."
Ward's athletic career at BA isn't quite over yet. He still has one more season of baseball to go. I can't imagine any obstacles he may run into on the diamond could phase him at this point.
