The target on Brentwood just got a whole lot bigger.
Not only are the Bruins (7-0) the defending Class AAA soccer champion, they’re also ranked fifth nationally.
Brentwood is the only Tennessee team in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Spring High School Rankings.
“It can be a real burden,” Bruins coach Mike Purcell said. “When you get something like that and people actually pay attention to it, it’s an incentive for other teams.”
The Bruins finished 2022 ranked ninth nationally before opening this season at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg with three straight wins over defending state champions: 4-1 over Cardinal Newman (South Carolina AAA), 3-1 over Santa Fe South (Oklahoma 5A) and 4-1 over Daphne (Alabama 7A).
That gave Brentwood the Clingman’s Dome Division title in the top bracket.
“The target, it is big anyway. Always has been and that’s good,” said Purcell, who has a 328-61-36 record with four state titles and one runner-up finish in 20 years at Brentwood. “It’s a challenge for us. We have to play well.”
Purcell said the Bruins’ toughest games in last year’s 22-2-1 season were in the District 11-AAA Tournament against archrival Ravenwood and Franklin.
Brentwood has been nationally ranked “seven or eight times,” including 2008 when the 24-0 Bruins finished first in the poll after blanking Houston 1-0 in the state final.
“We had 20 shutouts,” Purcell said of the 2008 team. “We had a Gatorade State Player of the Year on that team, Bryan Lowder, and several kids that signed college (scholarships). So, yeah, that was probably our best team.”
Brentwood also won a state title in 1995 before Purcell became the boys coach seven years later.
This year’s starting lineup includes five seniors and three freshmen.
Brentwood has outscored its opponents 30-5, including shutouts in the past two games. No one has scored more than one goal against the defensive-minded Bruins.
“Offense is nice, but you’re not going to win unless you have a really good defense,” Purcell said.
Goalkeeper Thomas Fields, center midfielder Cline Simmons (six goals, seven assists) and forward Cooper Bailey (10 goals, three assists) are leading the way.
“We’re a public school and we don’t recruit at all,” Simmons said. “I mean, we all live here and we’re really tight knit. I love it.”
Fields described Brentwood’s midfield as “crazy good.”
“We have Cline, Jack Boring and Shaggy, which is Jack Elliott,” Fields said. “We, honestly, probably have one of the best midfields in the nation. We win all of our battles in there, and our guys up top can finish.”
Fields made three straight penalty-kick saves in a district semifinal shootout win over Ravenwood last year.
“When it comes down to it, it’s just an educated guess and I guess I got lucky,” Fields said. “It was awesome.”
Purcell said Fields studies shooters who take PKs, has quick reflexes, knows where to set up, and guesses well many times.
“He’s an all-state type of keeper,” Purcell said of the senior.
Center back Charlie Snider and defender Austin Kammer, both seniors, help anchor the defense.
LEAD Academy ran into Brentwood on Thursday when the Bruins rolled to a 9-0 victory.
Simmons led Brentwood with three goals and three assists.
“They're a tremendous team and the best thing they have going right now is they demand more than what they are already doing,” Panthers coach Nate Pruitt said. “Nowhere near their ceiling as of yet.”
Five starters return from the Bruins’ state championship team that beat Bearden 4-1 in the final.
“I’ve got six new guys that are doing a really good job,” Purcell said.
Brentwood gets a lot of energy from its noisy student section.
“We’re not necessarily the most popular team around here,” Simmons said. “Just our play style, how we win. So we already had the big target the way we won last year and then this poll comes out, and everybody is going to bring their best when they play us now, for sure.”
Simmons says the Bruins have a huge student section by soccer standards.
“They like to heckle the other teams, and we’re an intense team,” said Simmons, who has five Division II and III offers. “We play to win. I think, honestly, it’s more the other coaches than the players (who are bothered by the heckling).
"Most schools are not used to an atmosphere like we have here at Brentwood, and I think it just kind of rubs people and they get intimidated. I have yet to see a school with as strong a student following as we have and it helps in the big games.”
Brentwood has a tradition of shaving the freshmen players’ heads if the team makes it to the state tournament.
In 2021, the Bruins started another tradition of dying the freshman and sophomore players’ hair – Fields can’t remember why – but his locks got painted five different colors.
“Mine was probably the worst,” Fields said. “It was pink, green, purple, yellow and blue. It was fun. I looked like a clown.”
Fields said the new tradition cursed Brentwood before a 4-0 sectional loss at Station Camp, so the hair dying tradition died after that year.
Williamson County teams boast a rich tradition in soccer.
“I think most of (the players) play club soccer, so they’re playing year-round and they get good coaching in those situations,” Purcell said.
Fields hopes the Bruins keep moving up in the national poll.
“I think the goal this season is to be No. 1 in the nation,” Fields said.
United Soccer Coaches Top 25
1. McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
2. Ashley Ridge (Summerville, SC)
3. Johnson-Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.
4. Mustang (Mustang, Okla.)
5. Brentwood
6. Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
7. Grenta (Grenta, Neb.)
8. Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
9. Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
10. Jackson Hole (Jackson, Wyo.)
11. Western Abemarle (Crozet, Va.)
12. South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.)
13. Memorial (Edmond, Okla.)
14. Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)
15. Chapin (Chapin, SC)
16. Curtis (University Place, Wash.)
17. Davis (Pleasant View, Utah)
18. Frank W. Cox (Virginia Beach, Va.)
19. Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
20. Springdale, (Springdale, Ark.)
21. Papillion-La Vista (Papillion, Neb.)
22. Oceanside Collegiate (Mount Pleasant, SC)
23. Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
24. Kelly Walsh (Casper, Wyo.)
25. Columbus (Columbus, Ga.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.