The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced all-state baseball teams for four classes in Division I and two classes in Division II last month for the 2023 season.
Players from the Nashville-area are noted in bold.
Class A
C: Luke Treece, Coalfield, So.
C: Garrett Gentry, University High-Johnson City, Sr.
IF: Luke Rector, South Pittsburg, Jr.
IF: Chance Point, Hampton, Jr.
IF: Brady Burns, Eagleville, Jr.
IF: Owen Lee, Peabody, Sr.
IF: J.J. Caudill, Greenback, Fr.
OF: Colton Robbins, North Greene, Jr.
OF: Christian Chandler, Lookout Valley, Jr.
OF: Jace Stone, South Pittsburg, So.
OF: Gage Lovell, Cornersville, So.
UT: Cason Sharp, Bradford, Sr.
P: Brayden Baker, Eagleville, Sr.
P: Kyle Adams, Gordonsville, Jr.
P: Cole Hines, Coalfield, Sr.
P: Josh Jeffcoat, Eagleville, Jr.
P: Eli Scroggins, Van Buren County, So.
Class AA
C: Justin Smith, White House Heritage, So.
C: Clint Seymore, Loretto, Jr.
IF: Cadin Tullock, Chuckey-Doak, Sr.
IF: Eben Hansen, Union County, Sr.
IF: Grayson Burleson, Summertown, So.
IF: A.J. Armstrong, Cannon County, Jr.
OF: Ty Edds, Union County, So.
OF: Kai Correll, Sweetwater, Jr.
OF: Kolton Casson, Polk County, Jr.
OF: Blaine Watson, Sweetwater, Jr.
UT: Colin Milligan, Milan, So.
P: Dylan Loy, Pigeon Forge, Sr.
P: Tyson McFall, Pigeon Forge, Sr.
P: Kaden Stinnett, Union County, Jr.
P: Payton Armour, Meigs County, Sr.
P: Barron Cribbs, Sequatchie County, Sr.
Class AAA
C: Carson Quillen, Greeneville, So.
C: Valentin Batrez, Unicoi County, Sr.
IF: Colton Richards, Greeneville, Jr.
IF: Braden Graves, Gibbs, Sr.
IF: Jake Maddox, Central Magnet, Jr.
IF: Brady Knepper, Greenbrier, Sr.
IF: Andrew Davis, Brighton, Sr.
IF: Breyden Turnage, Dyersburg, So.
OF: Andrew Dingus, Tennessee High, Sr.
OF: Parker Shipley, Greeneville, Sr.
OF: Ben Timblin, Signal Mountain, Jr.
OF: Will Becker, Central Magnet,
UT: Caden Shanks, Upperman, Jr.
P: Carson Flint, Soddy-Daisy, Sr.
P: Brady Smith, Grainger, Sr.
P: Eli Huddleston, Upperman, Sr.
P: Jack Brafa, South Gibson, Sr.
P: Reilly Byers, Gibbs, Sr.
Class AAAA
C: Brooks Wright, Bearden, Jr.
C: Ty Denton, Hardin Valley, Sr.
IF: Lukas Buckner, Farragut, Jr.
IF: Jett Johnston, Farragut, Sr.
IF: Nate Conner, Science Hill, Sr.
IF: Ryan Mitchell, Germantown Houston, So.
IF: Beau Revord, Jefferson County, Jr.
OF: Landis Davila, Farragut, Jr.
OF: Carson Hoffmeister, Hardin Valley, Sr.
OF: Brennon Siegler, Farragut, Jr.
OF: Gage Hoover, Stewarts Creek, Sr.
UT: Thomas Crabtree, Collierville, Sr.
UT: Justin Bell, William Blount, Sr.
P: Harrison Cowdrey, Independence, Sr.
P: Drew Mattox, Sevier County, Sr.
P: Christian Henderson, Clarksville, Jr.
P: Cooper Johnson, Beech, Jr.
P: Aiden Schwartz, Stewarts Creek, Jr.
Division II-AA
C: Trent Lyons, Christian Brothers, Sr.
C: Hudson Shoaf, Memphis University School, Jr.
IF: Daniel Parris, Knox Catholic, Sr.
IF: Hudson Lutterman, Knox Catholic, Jr.
IF: Henry Ford, Baylor School, Sr.
IF: Hunter High, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
IF: Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy, So.
OF: Ian Hubbard, Knox Catholic, Sr.
OF: Caleb Hampton, Baylor School, Sr.
OF: London Humphreys, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.
OF: Bryant Loving, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
UT: Hudson Calhoun, McCallie School, Sr.
P: Tomas Valincius, Baylor School, Sr.
P: Miller Green, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
P: Olin Johnson, McCallie School, Sr.
P: Matthew Dallas, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
P: Riley Goodman, Christian Brothers, Jr.
Division II-A
C: Turner Junkins, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.
C: Kenny Cox, Evangelical Christian, Sr.
IF: Carson Rucker, Goodpasture Christian, Sr.
IF: Hudson Brown, Northpoint Christian, Sr.
IF: Brodie Johnston, Boyd Buchanan, Jr.
IF: Brooks Jones, Middle Tennessee Christian School, Jr.
IF: Harrison Cassle, Clarksville Academy, So.
OF: Brody Lamb, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.
OF: Luis Castillo, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
OF: Nathan Eisfelder, Providence Academy, So.
OF: Sammy Chapman, Northpoint Christian, Sr.
UT: Wes Alig, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Jr.
P: Connor McKnatt, Northpoint Christian, Sr.
P: Collin Rittenberry, Clarksville Academy, Sr.
P: Tyner Simpson, Providence Academy, Sr.
P: Griffin Graves, Trinity Christian, Sr.
P: Jonathon Van Ness, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Jr.
