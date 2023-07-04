Hunter High Lipscomb Academy spring fling

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced all-state baseball teams for four classes in Division I and two classes in Division II last month for the 2023 season.

Players from the Nashville-area are noted in bold. 

Class A

C: Luke Treece, Coalfield, So.

C: Garrett Gentry, University High-Johnson City, Sr.

IF:  Luke Rector, South Pittsburg, Jr.

IF: Chance Point, Hampton, Jr.

IF: Brady Burns, Eagleville, Jr.

IF: Owen Lee, Peabody, Sr.

IF: J.J. Caudill, Greenback, Fr.

OF: Colton Robbins, North Greene, Jr.

OF: Christian Chandler, Lookout Valley, Jr.

OF: Jace Stone, South Pittsburg, So.

OF: Gage Lovell, Cornersville, So.

UT: Cason Sharp, Bradford, Sr.

P: Brayden Baker, Eagleville, Sr.

P: Kyle Adams, Gordonsville, Jr.

P: Cole Hines, Coalfield, Sr.

P: Josh Jeffcoat, Eagleville, Jr.

P: Eli Scroggins, Van Buren County, So.

Class AA

C: Justin Smith, White House Heritage, So.

C: Clint Seymore, Loretto, Jr.

IF: Cadin Tullock, Chuckey-Doak, Sr.

IF: Eben Hansen, Union County, Sr.

IF: Grayson Burleson, Summertown, So.

IF: A.J. Armstrong, Cannon County, Jr.

OF: Ty Edds, Union County, So.

OF: Kai Correll, Sweetwater, Jr.

OF: Kolton Casson, Polk County, Jr.

OF: Blaine Watson, Sweetwater, Jr.

UT: Colin Milligan, Milan, So.

P: Dylan Loy, Pigeon Forge, Sr.

P: Tyson McFall, Pigeon Forge, Sr.

P: Kaden Stinnett, Union County, Jr.

P: Payton Armour, Meigs County, Sr.

P: Barron Cribbs, Sequatchie County, Sr.

Class AAA

C: Carson Quillen, Greeneville, So.

C: Valentin Batrez, Unicoi County, Sr.

IF: Colton Richards, Greeneville, Jr.

IF: Braden Graves, Gibbs, Sr.

IF: Jake Maddox, Central Magnet, Jr.

IF: Brady Knepper, Greenbrier, Sr.

IF: Andrew Davis, Brighton, Sr.

IF: Breyden Turnage, Dyersburg, So.

OF: Andrew Dingus, Tennessee High, Sr.

OF: Parker Shipley, Greeneville, Sr.

OF: Ben Timblin, Signal Mountain, Jr.

OF: Will Becker, Central Magnet,

UT: Caden Shanks, Upperman, Jr.

P: Carson Flint, Soddy-Daisy, Sr.

P: Brady Smith, Grainger, Sr.

P: Eli Huddleston, Upperman, Sr.

P: Jack Brafa, South Gibson, Sr.

P: Reilly Byers, Gibbs, Sr.

Class AAAA

C: Brooks Wright, Bearden, Jr.

C: Ty Denton, Hardin Valley, Sr.

IF: Lukas Buckner, Farragut, Jr.

IF: Jett Johnston, Farragut, Sr.

IF: Nate Conner, Science Hill, Sr.

IF: Ryan Mitchell, Germantown Houston, So.

IF: Beau Revord, Jefferson County, Jr.

OF: Landis Davila, Farragut, Jr.

OF: Carson Hoffmeister, Hardin Valley, Sr.

OF: Brennon Siegler, Farragut, Jr.

OF: Gage Hoover, Stewarts Creek, Sr.

UT: Thomas Crabtree, Collierville, Sr.

UT: Justin Bell, William Blount, Sr.

P: Harrison Cowdrey, Independence, Sr.

P: Drew Mattox, Sevier County, Sr.

P: Christian Henderson, Clarksville, Jr.

P: Cooper Johnson, Beech, Jr.

P: Aiden Schwartz, Stewarts Creek, Jr.

Division II-AA

C: Trent Lyons, Christian Brothers, Sr.

C: Hudson Shoaf, Memphis University School, Jr.

IF: Daniel Parris, Knox Catholic, Sr.

IF: Hudson Lutterman, Knox Catholic, Jr.

IF: Henry Ford, Baylor School, Sr.

IF: Hunter High, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.

IF:  Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy, So.

OF: Ian Hubbard, Knox Catholic, Sr.

OF: Caleb Hampton, Baylor School, Sr.

OF: London Humphreys, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.

OF: Bryant Loving, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.

UT: Hudson Calhoun, McCallie School, Sr.

P: Tomas Valincius, Baylor School, Sr.

P: Miller Green, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.

P: Olin Johnson, McCallie School, Sr.

P: Matthew Dallas, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.

P: Riley Goodman, Christian Brothers, Jr.

Division II-A

C: Turner Junkins, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.

C: Kenny Cox, Evangelical Christian, Sr.

IF: Carson Rucker, Goodpasture Christian, Sr.

IF: Hudson Brown, Northpoint Christian, Sr.

IF:  Brodie Johnston, Boyd Buchanan, Jr.

IF: Brooks Jones, Middle Tennessee Christian School, Jr.

IF: Harrison Cassle, Clarksville Academy, So.

OF: Brody Lamb, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.

OF: Luis Castillo, Lakeway Christian, Sr.

OF: Nathan Eisfelder, Providence Academy, So.

OF: Sammy Chapman, Northpoint Christian, Sr.

UT: Wes Alig, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Jr.

P: Connor McKnatt, Northpoint Christian, Sr.

P: Collin Rittenberry, Clarksville Academy, Sr.

P: Tyner Simpson, Providence Academy, Sr.

P: Griffin Graves, Trinity Christian, Sr.

P: Jonathon Van Ness, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Jr.