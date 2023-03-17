Memphis basketball teams are usually the favorites in state tournament games.
They’ve dominated the large-school classifications in Tennessee for decades.
Independence was tired of hearing that.
So the Eagles did some dominating of their own in a 78-58 win over tradition-rich Memphis East in a Class 4A semifinal Friday.
“Well, I think we had a chip on our shoulder this game, and we’re going to have one this next game,” Indy guard Jett Montgomery said. “I feel like a lot of people were saying stuff about these Memphis teams enough, but we some dogs over here.
“Put us against anybody. I think I got Indy, for sure.”
Montgomery will get his wish when the Eagles (33-4) play in the first state championship in school history against Memphis Overton (32-11) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Montgomery led the Eagles with 24 points and junior forward Brayden Buck tied a career-high with 20 points, including six 3-pointers.
“I don’t think about it too much, so I just keep shooting them,” Buck said.
Indy’s Matt Witt, a 6-foot-6 center, nearly got a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.
“All the post(season) games, everything is going to be physical, especially Memphis East,” Witt said. “They have size, they’re physical, and the last thing I have to do is back down from any type of contact, so I was trying to embrace all that as much as I could.”
Witt got a battle scar with a band-aid covering a cut on his right cheek after being elbowed.
He enjoyed a highlight reel defensive play when he swatted away an East shot late in the game.
His dunk with 1:47 left put an exclamation point on Indy’s ninth straight win, drawing a “That’s impressive” chant from the Eagles’ student section.
Sophomore guard Tylan Lewis posted team highs of 11 rebounds and seven assists.
“He is unbelievable, I mean he really is,” Eagles coach Mark Wilkins said. “The thing that makes it so special when he gets those defensive rebounds is we already have the outlet. We already have it to our point guard.”
Lewis’ rebounds helped Indy keep the game at the fast pace it prefers.
Indy’s matchup zone defense frustrated East (26-10) as it shot 34% from the floor, including 2-of-22 from 3-point range.
“We probably started doing it primarily after Christmas,” Wilkins said. “We just have kids that believe in it.”
Wilkins uses the matchup zone against good shooting teams.
“(Our players) know we can find the shooters really well,” Wilkins said. “I was fortunate to learn a lot of good zone concepts from Coach (Darrin) Joines, the Williamson County Athletic Director. Ultimately, we just have a lot of players that make fantastic plays out of it to make us look real smart.”
Indy’s coaches wanted to switch back to a man-to-man defense several times during the postseason, but the players asked them to remain in zone.
The Eagles will probably use the zone to try to contain Overton’s Jordan Frison and Jailen Hardaway.
Frison erupted for 36 points and Hardaway added 20 in a semifinal win over Hillsboro.
East led by five points early in the second quarter when Indy closed the first half with a 20-4 run.
The Mustangs, an eight-time state champion and nine-time runner-up in the Blue Cross Basketball Championships, never got closer than nine in the second half.
Wilkins’ wife, Abbey, cried happy tears in a hallway near the Indy locker room after the game.
The Wilkins are a basketball family. Mark’s brother, John, coached McKenzie to a Class 1A girls title last week.
John also coached the McKenzie boys to the state quarterfinals.
His other brother, David, coached Huntingdon girls to a 24-7 season.
Their dad, Mitch, coached the Gibson County girls to the 2A semifinals last week.
“(David) got to the state tournament the first year at his job at Huntingdon, so I felt like I wasn’t going to be welcome at Thanksgiving if I didn’t get there pretty soon,” Mark said. “It’s definitely fun to get to share this with your family.”
Wilkins can often be seen carrying his two young sons around after games.
Alijah Curry, a 6-8 junior forward, led East with 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
“We were just unorganized offensively, but they did a great job defensively,” East coach Jevonte Holmes said. “We got interior touches, but we just couldn’t make the shots and then we started resorting to 3s. There’s more than one way to beat a zone – It’s not always just jacking up 3s.”
East’s Luther Hackman, a 6-3 senior guard, added 18 points.
Mustangs forwards Joshua Thompson and Zackery Hayslett both fouled out.
Holmes praised Indy’s defense for being disciplined and knowing where the shooters were.
Indy outscored East 18-6 in points off turnovers.
“We didn’t move the ball well,” Homes said. “We shot it horribly. We stuck to the 3-point line. We always talk about getting interior buckets. I thought we could take advantage of penetrating their gaps in the zone.”
Holmes put a priority on containing Montgomery, Lewis and Witt, “but lost Buck a lot of times. He got open transition looks.”
