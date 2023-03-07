Independence coach Mark Wilkins got some “State Bound” t-shirts made last year, but couldn’t use them after the Eagles lost their final game in the sectional.
He broke them out Monday night.
The Eagles earned their first state tournament appearance since 2017 with a 46-42 win over visiting Green Hill in a Class 4A Sectional.
“We won the region semis last year, and we went ahead and bought them,” Wilkins said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have a team go to the state tournament, but it’s also really special to have a ‘State Bound’ shirt to wear while you’re cutting down the nets.”
Wilkins had to sit on the shirts for a year, but said it still felt good wearing them Monday.
His dream came true in his eighth year of coaching and second at Independence (31-4).
Indy’s players and coaches climbed a ladder to cut off sections of the net for souvenirs after the game.
Wilkins had the players cut down a net on the first day of practice last season to see what it’s like.
“Yeah, you wouldn’t know it from how bad we did it right there,” Wilkins said. “That’s not an original idea. That’s a Jim Valvano thing from many years ago. You’ve got to start with the end in mind.”
Independence will find out its state quarterfinal opponent at a blind draw at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The tournament will be held next week at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Green Hill (24-9) led by one point when sophomore guard Tylan Lewis scored on a layup to put Indy up 38-37 with 2:34 left in front of a capacity crowd.
That started a 9-0 run that sealed the outcome.
“You could hear the arena shaking,” Lewis said. “I mean, it forced (Green Hill) to miss free throws late.”
The Hawks missed 9 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“I think it cost us the game,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “Three of them were front ends. You make a few of those like we usually do and things might be different.”
The Hawks were shooting 67% from the foul line entering the game, but went cold with their season on the line.
“We’ve always made them down the stretch,” Allen said. “We hadn’t had that issue all year. Sometimes when a lid’s on, it’s hard to get it knocked off. It was contagious.”
Independence’s Matt Witt, a 6-foot-6 senior center, scored five consecutive points on a layup and three foul shots during the final 2:24.
“I was trying to stay calm the best that I could,” Witt said. “They were pressuring us. We just had to keep the ball secure at the end.”
The Eagles celebrated with their student section after the final buzzer.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Witt said of the big crowd. “I mean, all the love, all the noise, and it really makes you feel special as a player.”
Josh Owens’ layup increased Indy’s lead to 45-37 with about 20 seconds left, giving the Eagles a comfortable margin.
Witt led Indy with 15 points and Lewis added 11.
“Oh, he’s so special and he’s a great player,” Wilkins said of Witt. “We probably should have gotten him the ball sooner. He delivered, he delivered in the region championship. He’s just showed time and time again he’s someone we can count on.”
Allen said Witt was a mismatch for the Hawks.
“They always have five real players on the floor, so you sort of have to pick your poison, and he hurt us,” Allen said. “He hurt us last time we played them, too. He’s just real athletic, so they get our big guys out on the floor and he drives us and he’s so quick in there.”
Indy beat Green Hill for the second time, including a 58-45 victory in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale in December.
The Hawks did a good job denying the ball to Jett Montgomery, who was held to five points, one of his lowest outputs of the season – 17 below his 22-point average.
The junior guard was an uncharacteristic 1-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the foul line, but was quick to give his teammate credit for an impressive game.
“(Matt) played amazing,” Montgomery said. “Great rebounds. Every time we fed it to him, he scored, so he had a great game.”
Green Hill played at a slow pace during most of its possessions, drawing a “This is boring” chant from the Indy student section at one point.
The strategy seemed to be working with the Hawks holding a small lead for much of the second half.
“They’re averaging 70 points a game,” Allen said. “We average 50, 51. So if they’re not going to come out and guard us, we’re going to take some time and make them guard us.”
Allen said the strategy worked perfectly, but the missed free throws ended the Hawks’ season.
The veteran coach has over 500 career wins in 26 years, including stops at Hillsboro and Mt. Juliet. He started Green Hill’s program three seasons ago.
Wilkins said he first knew Indy was capable of a deep run shortly before Christmas when his team won three straight over Green Hill, Centennial and Bearden.
Allen said second-ranked Indy’s depth makes it tough to beat.
“They’ve got a great player you’ve got to spend all your time worrying about (Montgomery), and they always have five real players on the floor,” Allen said. “Most high school teams don’t have five real players. So they have five and then they bring three off the bench, so they just have a lot of depth.”
Jason Burch, a 6-5 senior center, led Green Hill with 13 points.
Indy fell one win short of the state tournament last season after a 65-57 loss at Lebanon in the sectional.
“Having our hearts broken last year and to be where we are now is pretty awesome,” Wilkins said. “It really is.”
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area Sectional Scores:
Class 4A:
Hillsboro 44 Hendersonville 35
McMinn County 69 LaVergne 62
Blackman 58 Cleveland 46
Class 3A:
MLK 66 South Gibson 48
Chester County 67 Murfreesboro Central 65
Class 2A:
Fairview 59 Gibson County 51
Pearl Cohn 58 Watertown 36
Class 1A:
East Robertson 63 Van Buren 54
