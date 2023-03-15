Independence’s first state tournament appearance in six years went surprisingly well for the Eagles.
The Eagles rolled to a 66-34 rout of Blackman in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center on Wednesday morning.
“It’s amazing,” Indy coach Mark Wilkins said. “We came out with that intensity of hey, they can beat us. They beat a lot of really good teams in the postseason.”
Indy (32-4) will face Memphis East (26-9) in an 11:30 a.m. Friday semifinal in the Blue Cross Basketball Championships.
Junior guard Jett Montgomery led the Eagles with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including two 3-pointers.
His first shot missed on a deflected airball near the top of the key, but he wasn’t fazed.
“It’s next-play mentality for me,” Montgomery said. “Every game this season, I feel like I’ve been the target of attack, obviously, by the other student section, but my teammates helped me out.”
Wilkins gives Montgomery a “neon-green” light to shoot.
“It is as bright as it can get,” Wilkins said. “(Our guys) see it every day in practice. He makes shots that very few guys can make because he’s worked so hard to do that.”
Montgomery rebounded from an off night in last week’s sectional win over Green Hill when he was held to five points on 1-of-11 shooting.
Indy led most of the way and took control with a 24-2 run in the second and third quarters.
The Eagles shot 58% from the floor while holding Blackman (21-12) to a 33% clip, including a 2-of-11 showing from 3-point range.
“I thought that Independence was a veteran team that did a lot of good things,” Blaze coach Barry Wortman said. “Our field goal percentage from 3 and 2 were a by-product of them being awfully good.”
Blackman finished last out of five teams in District 7-4A during the regular season before going 7-1 in the postseason with a young team that included one senior, one junior, seven sophomores and two freshmen.
Indy extended its winning streak to eight, outscoring Blackman 20-5 in points off turnovers.
“We put a lot of pressure on all of our guys,” Eagles center Matt Witt said. “As the game moved on, we kind of push out on the floor a little more and put pressure on them as much as we can as far out as we can, and I think that really changed the momentum.”
The Blaze made 18 turnovers as the Eagles trapped during much of the game to ignite their up-tempo offense.
Witt, a 6-foot-6 senior, scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“They score in bunches,” Wortman said. “They’ve got a lot of firepower offensively.”
Sophomore guard Tylan Lewis added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, feasting on fast-break layups and putbacks.
“I just try to get those easy points off of rebounds,” Lewis said.
Next up for Indy is Memphis East, an eight-time state champion and nine-time runner-up.
“There is no ducking anymore at all in state tournament play,” Wilkins said. “It’s exciting to play these type of teams because that’s what we’ve been dreaming about all year long.”
East’s Alijah Curry, a 6-8 junior forward, scored 20 points, including a 10-of-14 performance at the foul line, and grabbed eight rebounds in a 60-51 quarterfinal win over defending champion Dobyns-Bennett.
Curry has offers from three Southeastern Conference teams and Memphis.
Senior Isaiah Divens and sophomore Christian Johnson led the Blaze with 11 points each. Johnson grabbed nine rebounds.
“They just whipped us and give all the credit to them,” Wortman said.
Wilkins inherited a program that had suffered four straight losing seasons when he took over last year.
The former South Gibson coach took Indy to the sectional in his first season.
