Independence’s journey finally ended.
The Eagles finished second in the state, the best showing in school history, after a 69-57 loss to Memphis Overton in the Class 4A final Saturday.
“Man, so many emotions,” Indy coach Mark Wilkins said. “But they just played better today. That’s all it is.”
The Eagles (33-5) got off to a great start, taking a five-point lead after the first quarter, but Overton (33-11) came storming back to win its first state title in the Blue Cross Basketball Championships at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
MVP Jordan Frison led the way with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
“We kind of talked about it during that media timeout that other teams have been up early and Don Meyer said an early lead is a false lead,” Wilkins said, referring to the former Lipscomb University coach. “We had a bad stretch, I felt like, where we weren’t hitting shots and we were giving them easy ones, and that might have cost us the game.”
Overton outscored Indy 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 32-28 halftime lead, and the Wolverines never trailed again as they gradually pulled away.
Matthew Witt, Indy’s best inside player, picked up his fourth foul with 6:56 left in the third quarter and spent the rest of the quarter on the bench.
Indy trailed by two when he left the game, but the deficit increased to 13 when the 6-foot-6 senior center returned at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Eagles never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
“Looking back, there are kind of things that I regret, and I feel like everyone wishes for different outcomes when they think about stuff,” Witt said. “I think I just could have played smarter and done things differently, so I could have helped my team more in the second half.”
Witt finished with nine points and eight rebounds in his final game.
“I think there were a couple tough calls,” Wilkins said. “I also think there was maybe not a charge there one time, but that’s just how basketball goes unfortunately. But on the other hand, we see how impactful Matt is. He’s been such an anchor for us.”
Overton’s Jailen Hardaway, a 6-7 senior power forward, scored the game’s next five points en route to a 15-point, 11-rebound performance.
Hardaway did a good job defensively against Witt.
“My assistant coach gave the analogy of the Rocky movie with the Russian (boxer), and we said you’re going to have to deal with the Russian today,” Overton coach Shelvie Rose said. “So it’s going to be a long day, but at the end of the day Rocky defeated him. So I said go out there and bang with him.”
Jett Montgomery, a 6-1 junior guard, led the Eagles with 21 points, including four 3-poniters.
He started quickly with 13 points and three 3-pointers in the first six minutes.
“I think the only disappointing part is the journey ending (for) the seniors,” Montgomery said, his voice cracking with emotion. “I think just looking back at the season we still some dogs like I said last time. The 5 a.m. practices, every single thing we did together, it was awesome.”
Montgomery earned the respect of Rose, who stayed up until 2 a.m. watching film of Independence’s win over Hillsboro in the Region 6-4A Championship.
“That’s a special kid,” Rose said. “That kid can play for me any day, but sorry he was on the wrong end of the spectrum today. He doesn’t stop running.”
Rose said Overton wore Montgomery down as he was limited to one point in the second and third quarters.
“We called him Jimmer Fredette in the locker room,” Rose said of the former Brigham Young guard who was the 2011 National Player of the Year when he was the NCAA Division I scoring leader at 28.9 points per game.
“We just told (our players) make him go left, don’t let him go right, and that’s why I kept screaming on the sideline like a maniac,” Rose said. “He’s not too quick to shoot it going left.”
Indy senior point guard Josh Owens scored 13 points in his final game.
Overton guard Xavier Alexander, held scoreless in a semifinal win over Hillsboro, rebounded with 17 points against Indy.
“Yeah, he’s probably the one that hurt us the most,” Wilkins said. “We knew he could really shoot it. We just kind of lost him several times, and we shouldn’t have.”
Indy guard Tylan Lewis was held to six points, but the sophomore grabbed nine rebounds.
The loss ended the Eagles’ nine-game winning streak.
Frison was disappointed not to win Mr. Basketball, but said the state championship was the best consolation award.
“I told my teammates, ‘Forget Mr. Basketball, we’re gonna go win this state championship, and Xay told me the same thing,” Frison said. “Winning this is even better.”
Overton made its first state tournament appearance since 1963.
Key stats:
Rebounds: Overton 40-27
Bench points: Overton 13-2
Fast break points: Overton 15-2
